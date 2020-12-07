You are here

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
India’s coronavirus infections peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day. (AP)
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases

India reports nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases
  • Health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month
Updated 07 December 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: India reported 32,981 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Monday.
Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.
But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, inspite of a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets. The number peaked in September when more than 97,000 cases were reported on a single day.
Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AFP

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients

Pakistan suspends staff after oxygen shortage kills COVID-19 patients
  • Hospital director among those suspended with immediate effect
  • Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus, including over 8,000 deaths
Updated 16 min 43 sec ago
AFP
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Seven workers at a Pakistan hospital who left scores of COVID-19 patients without sufficient oxygen for hours have been suspended after several of their charges died, authorities said.
Five patients in the COVID isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit at the government-run hospital in Peshawar died due to the delay in sourcing oxygen, a preliminary report said late Sunday.
The chronic oxygen deficiency “went unnoticed, unsupervised and unchecked,” the report said, adding that no backup oxygen supply had been put in place.
The hospital director was among those suspended with immediate effect.
Taimur Saleem Jhagra, a provincial health minister, said that authorities will hold a second detailed inquiry over the next five days.
“The hospital was low on oxygen from around 8pm in the evening, how come they couldn’t manage to solve the issue until after 12pm?” Jhagra said.
“Some of the staff were off, some were absent and there weren’t any alternate arrangements, even the emergency squad was not available,” he added.
Hospital spokesman Farhad Khan said Sunday a disruption in oxygen supplies affected some 200 people, including nearly 100 with coronavirus.
Pakistan has reported more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus — including over 8,000 deaths — since it arrived in late February.
Intensive care units in hospitals across the country are now almost full, with provincial governments struggling to deal with the soaring caseload.

