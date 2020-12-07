You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East
The coronavirus vaccines would cover up to 20 percent of Egypt’s needs particularly for frontline health workers and those most vulnerable to the disease. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhtkw

Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East

Egypt leads Africa in COVID-19 resilience, third in the Middle East
  • Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine
Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt led Africa for COVID-19 resiliency, news site Ahram Online has reported, adding that it was third in the Middle East.

The ranking measured the ability of countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic and determined the best countries to live in during the crisis based on a set of sub-indicators including monthly cases, monthly fatality rate, total deaths per million, positive test rates, access to COVID-19 vaccines, lockdown severity, community mobility and 2020 GDP growth forecast.

Ahram Online, which quoted a Bloomberg report, added that Egypt’s ranking indicated the country recorded an average of seven cases per 100,000 citizens monthly and a total of 64 deaths per one million citizens since the outbreak hit the country.

Egyptian officials have been coordinating with Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, to procure 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine with the initial supplies of jabs expected by May 2021.

The doses would cover up to 20 percent of the country’s needs particularly for frontline health workers and those most vulnerable to the disease.

Meanwhile, national carrier EgyptAir has said it is ready to transport the anticipated coronavirus vaccine to Egypt and other destinations using two of its Boeing 777 aircraft.

Most of the vaccines need to be kept at very low temperatures particularly the one made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, which must be kept at a temperature of about -70°C.

The transportation process will be carried out using refrigerated containers to keep the doses at the required temperatures before they are discharged from the planes, the airline said.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

Special Egyptian church suspends all services for a month due to COVID-19
Middle-East
Egyptian church suspends all services for a month due to COVID-19
Egypt sets new shop hours amid second coronavirus wave fears
Middle-East
Egypt sets new shop hours amid second coronavirus wave fears

Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi

Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.
Macron made his remarks at a press conference with El-Sisi after the two leaders held talks at the Elysee Palace. El-Sisi was making a two-day visit to France, though hopes of nurturing closer ties were overshadowed by a furor over Cairo’s rights record.
Macron also said that while progress had been made in stabilising Libya, threats persisted from external actors.

Latest updates

Macron says he raised Egypt’s rights record with El-Sisi
Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Pope Francis will visit Iraq March 5-8 of next year, Vatican says
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi delegation arrives in Baghdad
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades
Saudi daily oil exports to US fall to lowest level in 3 decades

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.