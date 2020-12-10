You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qj2a

Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes

What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes
Updated 10 December 2020
Arab News

Here Roland Omnes offers a clear, up-to-date guide to the conceptual framework of quantum mechanics. In an area that has provoked much philosophical debate, Omnes has achieved high recognition for his Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics (Princeton 1994), a book for specialists. Now the author has transformed his own theory into a short and readable text that enables beginning students and experienced physicists, mathematicians, and philosophers to form a comprehensive picture of the field while learning about the most recent advances.

This new book presents a more streamlined version of the Copenhagen interpretation, showing its logical consistency and completeness. The problem of measurement is a major area of inquiry, with the author surveying its history from Planck to Heisenberg before describing the consistent-histories interpretation. He draws upon the most recent research on the decoherence effect (related to the modern resolution of the famous Schrödinger’s cat problem) and an exact formulation of the correspondence between quantum and particle physics (implying a derivation of classical determinism from quantum probabilism).

Interpretation is organized with the help of a universal and sound language using so-called consistent histories. As a language and a method, it can now be shown to be free of ambiguity and it makes interpretation much clearer and closer to common sense.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin
What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
books
What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei

What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin

Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin

What We Are Reading Today: The Ethics of War and Peace by Terry Nardin
Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

A superb introduction to the ethical aspects of war and peace, this collection of tightly integrated essays explores the reasons for waging war and for fighting with restraint as formulated in a diversity of ethical traditions, religious and secular. Beginning with the classic debate between political realism and natural law, this book seeks to expand the conversation by bringing in the voices of Judaism, Islam, Christian pacifism, and contemporary feminism. 

In so doing, it addresses a set of questions: How do the adherents to each viewpoint understand the ideas of war and peace? What attitudes toward war and peace are reflected in these understandings? What grounds for war, if any, are recognized within each perspective? What constraints apply to the conduct of war? Can these constraints be set aside in situations of extremity? Each contributor responds to this set of questions on behalf of the ethical perspective he or she is presenting. The concluding chapters compare and contrast the perspectives presented without seeking to adjudicate their differences. 

Because of its inclusive, objective, comparative, and dialogic approach, the book serves as a valuable resource for scholars, journalists, policymakers, and anyone else who wants to acquire a better understanding of the range of moral viewpoints that shape current discussion of war and peace. In addition to the editor, the contributors are Joseph Boyle, Michael G. Cartwright, Jean Bethke Elshtain, John Finnis, Sohail H. Hashmi, Theodore J. Koontz, David R. Mapel, Jeff McMahan, Richard B. Miller, Aviezer Ravitzky, Bassam Tibi, Sarah Tobias, and Michael Walzer.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
books
What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
What We Are Reading Today: Games for Your Mind by Jason Rosenhouse
books
What We Are Reading Today: Games for Your Mind by Jason Rosenhouse

Latest updates

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia
US cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.