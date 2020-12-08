What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei

In the course of making Human Flow, his epic feature documentary about the global refugee crisis, the artist Ai Weiwei and his collaborators interviewed more than 600 refugees, aid workers, politicians, activists, doctors, and local authorities in 23 countries around the world.

A handful of those interviews were included in the film. This book presents one hundred of these conversations in their entirety, providing compelling first-person stories of the lives of those affected by the crisis and those on the front lines of working to address its immense challenges. Speaking in their own words, refugees give voice to their experiences of migrating across borders, living in refugee camps, and struggling to rebuild their lives in unfamiliar and uncertain surroundings. They talk about the dire circumstances that drove them to migrate, whether war, famine, or persecution, and their hopes and fears for the future.

A wide range of related voices provides context for the historical evolution of this crisis, the challenges for regions and states, and the options for moving forward.