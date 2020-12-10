British GDP growth slows to six-month low as COVID-19 hits hospitality

You are here

The UK economy lost momentum as public authorities in much of the country barred people from socializing in pubs and restaurants. (AFP)
  • Economy lost momentum as public authorities in much of the UK barred people from socializing in pubs and restaurants
LONDON: Britain’s economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October as a surge in coronavirus cases hammered the hospitality sector, adding to the chances that the economy will shrink over the final three months of 2020.
Thursday’s official data showed the economy lost momentum as public authorities in much of the United Kingdom barred people from socializing in pubs and restaurants, ahead of a broader four-week partial lockdown across England in November.
Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent in October after expanding 1.1 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics said, the weakest growth since output collapsed in April during the first lockdown.
A limited rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine began this week in Britain, offering hope for a rebound in consumer spending in 2021. But many businesses will face new headwinds from trade restrictions with the European Union that come into force on Jan. 1 when post-Brexit transition arrangements end.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU’s chief executive, Ursula von der Leyen, have given themselves until Sunday to seal a new trade pact that would limit some of the damage, after failing to overcome persistent rifts at a meeting on Wednesday.
“The economy continued to grow in October, but at a snail’s pace. And with the COVID-19 restrictions likely to remain in place for some time, the economy is in for a difficult few months yet,” Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics said.
Britain has Europe’s highest death toll from COVID-19, with more than 62,000 fatalities, and also suffered the biggest economic hit of any major economy after GDP shrank by an unprecedented 19.8 percent in the second quarter of this year.
Output in October was 7.9 percent lower than it was in February, before the pandemic struck Britain’s economy, and 8.2 percent weaker than in October 2019, the ONS said.
Government forecasters do not expect the economy to regain its pre-COVID size until the end of 2022 and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development predicted Britain’s recovery would be weaker than anywhere bar Argentina.
Although the economy picked up rapidly after the initial shock of the lockdown, it lost momentum as COVID cases started to rise again in September and accelerated in October.
Government restrictions that largely barred Britons from socializing with people they did not live with led to a 14.4 percent fall in output across the accommodation and restaurant sector.
Most economists think GDP fell outright in November, when the British government imposed a four-week partial lockdown in England, closing non-essential shops and hospitality venues, and similar measures were imposed elsewhere in the United Kingdom.
The decline is expected to be more limited than in the first lockdown, when restrictions were tighter and businesses had less time to adapt.
Economists at Morgan Stanley forecast a 3 percent fall in GDP for the fourth quarter, and said they expected the Bank of England to cut rates to zero from their current 0.1 percent — possibly as soon as next week, if Brexit trade talks collapsed.

Boeing 737 MAX in service after worldwide grounding

  • Brazil’s Gol Airlines becomes the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet
  • The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO: Commercial flights with Boeing 737 MAX jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago following two deadly accidents.
Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.
The company own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.
Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between Sao Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.
Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 MAX, a Gol spokesperson said.
Several passengers at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport were surprised to learn they had traveled on a 737 MAX aircraft, though it was marked on their ticket. Others were aware.
“I was a bit apprehensive but my husband is a pilot, so I asked him. He said it was fine,” said Lucelyn Jockyman, who texted her mother before takeoff. “If anything happens, look after my dogs please!” she joked.
Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 MAX aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.
Boeing said it upgraded the plane’s safety systems and software before winning approval to fly again.
Brazil’s aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 MAX in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America’s biggest country.
Similar restrictions have been lifted in the US and Europe, where commercial airline flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.
“The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process,” Gol’s chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.

