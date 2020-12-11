Rohingya widow seeks compensation from Myanmar government

Pompeo says international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship

LONDON: The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the international community over a bill approved by the Iranian parliament vowing to raise uranium enrichment.

Pompeo condemned the parliament decision and said it would be a threat to the international community if implemented.

“The international community must not reward Iranian nuclear gamesmanship. The steps passed by Iran’s Majles, if implemented, would bring Iran to the dangerous 20% uranium enrichment level with no credible rationale for any peaceful purpose,” the US secretary wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the US envoy to Iran Elliott Abrams stressed that analysts were mistaken about President Donald Trump policy of “maximum pressure” on the Tehran regime by considering it inefficient.

Abrams stressed on Friday that the policy is successful and effective according to quotes by Iran International channel.

In addition, Abrams explained that the maximum pressure campaign, which saw more sanctioning on the Iranian economy and upended the nuclear deal forged in 2015 between Tehran and world powers, aims to reach a better agreement with the Iranian regime.