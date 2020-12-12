First foreign aid convoy reaches Tigray capital: ICRC

GENEVA: A first international aid convoy arrived Saturday in the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region since fighting broke out more than a month ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
Seven Red Cross trucks brought medicines and medical equipment for 400 wounded as well as relief supplies.
“It is the first international aid to arrive in Mekele since fighting erupted in Tigray more than one month ago,” the Geneva-based ICRC said.
