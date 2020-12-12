You are here

First foreign aid convoy reaches Tigray capital: ICRC

First foreign aid convoy reaches Tigray capital: ICRC
It is the first international aid to arrive in Mekele since fighting erupted in Tigray. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

First foreign aid convoy reaches Tigray capital: ICRC

First foreign aid convoy reaches Tigray capital: ICRC
  Seven Red Cross trucks brought medicines and medical equipment for 400 wounded as well as relief supplies
Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

GENEVA: A first international aid convoy arrived Saturday in the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region since fighting broke out more than a month ago, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
Seven Red Cross trucks brought medicines and medical equipment for 400 wounded as well as relief supplies.
“It is the first international aid to arrive in Mekele since fighting erupted in Tigray more than one month ago,” the Geneva-based ICRC said.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray Red Cross

Armenian separatists hurt in skirmish with Azerbaijan

Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

Armenian separatists hurt in skirmish with Azerbaijan

Armenian separatists hurt in skirmish with Azerbaijan
  The defense ministry in the ethnically Armenian province said in a statement that Azerbaijani troops attacked Friday evening
  Six weeks of fighting between separatists backed by Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended last month
Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

YEREVAN: Separatist officials in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh said Saturday that three fighters were wounded in a skirmish with Azerbaijani forces, undermining a recent peace deal brokered by Russia.
The defense ministry in the ethnically Armenian province said in a statement that Azerbaijani troops attacked Friday evening and that “three Armenian servicemen were injured during the ensuing gunfight.”
It added that the fighters were in a stable condition and an investigation into the incident was under way.
Six weeks of fighting between separatists backed by Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region ended last month after the two sides agreed to a peace deal that saw the Armenians cede swathes of disputed territory.
More than 5,000 people including civilians were killed during the fighting in the Caucasus between the ex-Soviet rivals, which fought a war in the 1990s over the mountainous region.
Nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have deployed to the region and Baku’s close ally Turkey has said it will monitor the truce from an observation center in Azerbaijan.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan

