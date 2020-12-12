You are here

  Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 

Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 

A Yemeni man carries the body of a child killed in a mortar shell attack on the country's flashpoint southern city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
A Yemeni man carries the body of a child killed in a mortar shell attack on the country's flashpoint southern city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
John Duerden

Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 

A Yemeni man carries the body of a child killed in a mortar shell attack on the country's flashpoint southern city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
  • The 53 year-old had spent a fruitful career with Al-Taleea
  • The former midfielder was still involved in the game and was holding an early morning training session at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz
LONDON: The Yemen sporting fraternity has been shocked by the death of former footballer Nasser Al-Raimy who was killed, along with his 10 year-old son, in a rocket attack in Taiz on Saturday morning.

The 53 year-old had spent a fruitful career with Al-Taleea, starting out at the club in 1988 and captaining the team from around 1995 until his career ended early in the 21st century.

The former midfielder was still involved in the game and was holding an early morning training session at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz when the attack took place, which as well as killing his son Imran, injured two other children also participating. 

“Nasser Al-Raimi will be remembered well by all football fans in Yemen but we will wait for more information before we make more comments,” an official from the Yemen Football Association told Arab News.

According to Saba News Agency, a government official from Taiz declared that the missile had been fired by Houthi rebels.

“The shell fell on the Al-Ahly club stadium where Al-Raimi was training with his son and other children,” said an official, adding “The Houthi militia targeted a number of residential neighborhoods in the center of Taiz with mortar fire.”

Football fans took to Facebook and Twitter to express their reaction to the sad news, another blow to the sport in the country.

While the national team, playing home games in Qatar, managed to qualify for a first ever Asian Cup in 2019, finishing above Tajikistan and Nepal, the conflict in Yemen, that started in 2014, has brought chaos to all walks of life and football is no exception.

The league stopped in 2014 and has yet to restart with other footballing activities also at a standstill. That meant that there was little to no work for players, past and present, leading many to seek alternative employment. Al-Raimi however had continued to coach and train youngsters.

Minister of Youth and Sports Naife Al-Bakry condemned the attack. “We (offer our) condolences to the sports family in the martyrdom of Nasser Al-Raimi, former player of Al-Talaia Club, whose soul was lost as a result of one of these missiles,” he said on social media.

Geneva-based Sam Organization for Rights and Freedoms condemned the bombing. “The continued targeting of civilians in the city of Taiz on a daily basis  is a systematic and deliberate act that requires more vigorous and clear action to hold the perpetrators accountable,” said a spokesperson. 

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen Minister of Information, took to social media to decry the killings.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist crime by Houthi militia by bombing the Al-Ahly Club Academy Stadium in Taiz, that killed Cap. Nasser Al-Raimi, player of Al-Taleea Club & son, Imran, injured children Karam Shawqi & Ramzi Shawqi while exercising,” Al-Eryani wrote on his Twitter account. 

According to reports, the Houthis have yet to make any comment on the attack on Yemen’s third biggest city.

Yemen soccer football

UAE, Israel football associations to sign cooperation deal

UAE, Israel football associations to sign cooperation deal

UAE, Israel football associations to sign cooperation deal
  • The move comes after Israel established ties with the UAE
DUBAI: The UAE Football Association said Saturday it would sign a memorandum of understanding with the Israeli Football Association on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
The move comes after Israel established ties with the UAE, signing an accord along with Bahrain in Washington in September.
The “cooperation agreement” with the Israeli FA includes “the establishment of friendly matches for all national teams and clubs” and “joint workshops for the technical and administrative members of the federations,” the United Arab Emirates’s FA said in a statement Saturday.
The agreement “comes in activation of the peace treaty that was signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel,” General Secretary of UAE FA Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al-Dhaheri was cited as saying in the statement.
“It is unique in the Middle East and carries a message of peace from the ‘land of peace’, and we are confident that its outcome will be very positive and will serve both sides,” he added.
The presence of FIFA president Infantino to witness the signing “confirms FIFA’s encouragement for such initiatives that serve football,” the statement said, adding that the sport helps facilitate “rapprochement and the convergence of cultures.”
The UAE and Bahrain have signed a raft of deals with Israel since the September agreement, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

UAE Israel UAE-Israel relations Gianni Infantino FIFA

