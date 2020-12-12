You are here

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: December 11, 2020

The upward momentum in oil prices is driven by improving market sentiment amid optimism regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
The upward momentum in oil prices is driven by improving market sentiment amid optimism regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 December 2020
Faisal Faeq

WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: December 11, 2020

The upward momentum in oil prices is driven by improving market sentiment amid optimism regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Brent crude price almost hit the important $50 barrier for the first time since March 2020
Updated 12 December 2020
Faisal Faeq

Oil prices made their sixth consecutive weekly gain, despite unchanged fundamentals and bearish market developments, including increasing supplies, higher inventories and low refining margins.

Brent crude price almost hit the important $50 barrier for the first time since March 2020, which was the pre-pandemic price level. At the weekly closing, Brent crude price rose to $49.97 per barrel. WTI closed the week rising to $46.57 per barrel, the highest level in nearly nine months.

The upward momentum in oil prices is driven by improving market sentiment amid optimism regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine. While market fundamentals remained unchanged, they could have been pressured further by the surprise surge in US crude oil inventories — up by 15.2 million barrels — and OPEC November crude oil production, which rose to a seven-month high of 25 million barrels per day (bpd), mainly as a result of increased Libyan output.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported the largest weekly inventories build in eight months, which came in parallel with the weakest gasoline demand since May. This helped to push the total US commercial crude inventories higher to 503.23 million barrels, which sent inventories to nearly 11 percent above the five-year average.

Furthermore, the US refining capacity remains low at 79.9 percent of total capacity, processing 14.44 million bpd, which is 14 percent below the five-year average. US crude exports plunged by 1.6 million bpd to just 1.8 million bpd, the lowest exports level since 2018, while US crude oil imports rose by 1.08 million bpd, as reported by S&P Platts.

Optimism for a faster recovery in demand, following the release of COVID19 vaccines, has offset a huge rise in US crude inventories. The market is also waiting for a speedy resurgence in oil demand from the OPEC+ decision to agree output cuts for the fifth year in a row. The improved global market sentiment reflected the world’s commodities markets, which has recovered well.

However, the upward movement in oil prices hasn’t been reflected yet in the global refining margins, which has remained relatively depressed even as the demand for the petroleum refined products has improved slightly since the easing of lockdown, but is still significantly lower than last year and prior years, which is reflected in lower refinery runs and extended shutdowns.

UK to protect fishing if talks with EU fail

Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

UK to protect fishing if talks with EU fail

UK to protect fishing if talks with EU fail
  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is 'very, very likely' the talks will fail, and Britain will revert to WTO terms with its largest single trading partner
Updated 13 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Saturday readied armed Royal Navy ships to patrol its fishing waters if tempers flare after a “no-deal” Brexit as a make-or-break deadline approached for talks with the EU. Four 80-meter (260-feet) vessels have been placed on standby to guard British waters from EU trawlers in case the two sides decide to abandon efforts to secure a free-trade agreement on Sunday.

The development is part of increased contingency planning on both sides of the Channel, and evokes memories of the “Cod Wars” with Iceland over fishing rights in the North Atlantic in the 1960s and 70s.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the talks will fail, and Britain will revert to World Trade Organization (WTO) terms with its largest single trading partner. European leaders have also been told the chances of a deal are slim with both sides at loggerheads over rules to govern fair competition and fishing rights in British territorial waters.

Deal or no deal, Britain will leave the EU single market and customs union on the evening of Dec. 31, more than four years after a landmark referendum on membership of the bloc. Hard-line Brexit-supporting Conservative MPs have sought assurances from Johnson that the navy should be deployed to protect British waters.

Lawmaker Daniel Kawczynski said it would help “prevent illegal French fishing” when EU access ends.

WTO terms would mean tariffs and quotas, driving up prices for businesses and consumers, and the re-introduction of border checks for the first time in decades.

That has already raised the prospect of heavy traffic clogging roads leading to seaports in southern and southeast England, as bureaucracy lengthens waiting times for imports and exports.

Transport companies have also warned that EU member Ireland could see import volumes shrink in the event of new customs procedures for goods routed through Britain.

“As an industry we’re looking to plan ahead but there’s so many unknowns it becomes difficult,” said Road Haulage Association director Martin Reid. Logjams at the Felixstowe container port in eastern England and elsewhere have already raised fears of more to come, and delays in deliveries to shops, businesses and industry.

But the government said they were mainly caused by a “global spike” in demand for consumer goods and the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on shipping patterns and container capacity.

