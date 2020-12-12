You are here

Revenue dispute threatens Libyan oil exports

The Brega oil port in Marsa Brega, 270 km west of Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi. The country’s resurgent oil supplies are facing a new threat amid a standoff between rival factions in the nation’s financial establishment. (AFP/File)
  • The country has ramped up production that had been idle since the start of the year
DUBAI: Libya’s resurgent oil supplies are facing a new threat amid a standoff between rival factions in the country’s financial establishment.

The conflict-wracked country has surprised global oil markets in the past two months by ramping up production that had been idle since the start of the year.

At the beginning of December, it was reported that Libya was producing 1.3 million barrels of oil per day — enough to concern policymakers at OPEC, of which Libya is a member.

Now, a row over control of the Libyan Foreign Bank (LBF) — the body charged with receiving money from oil sales and transferring the proceeds to the country’s central bank — threatens to block receipt of oil revenues and bring production to a standstill once more.

International Crisis Group, an independent think tank that monitors conflict situations, said recently: “Fears are growing that production could shut again by the end of the year, should a dispute over the management of oil revenues remain unresolved.”

Libya put in place new mechanisms for dealing with oil sales in October when a cease-fire among warring factions allowed production to restart. But those arrangements are on the verge of collapse following disputes between the LBF, the central bank and the state-owned National Oil Corporation over who controls the revenue streams.

“The impasse raises the prospect that international monetary institutions could terminate or restrict all business relations with the bank in a process known as ‘de-risking.’ Such a move would have devastating consequences for the Libyan financial sector, since this institution (the LBF) is key to managing both Libya’s oil revenues and its import-export system,” Crisis Group said.

Some big name banks are believed to have already begun to “de-risk” the Libyan financial network as the fallout over control intensifies.

The new threat to Libyan oil comes as the country tries to put in place a national structure to ensure the October cease-fire continues. But disagreements between factions has slowed progress toward creating a political and economic infrastructure to pave the way to national elections next year.

Libya’s surging oil exports were cited as one of the reasons OPEC+ moderated the terms of a planned increase of 2 million barrels per day at the most recent meeting of the 23-member alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The country had been exempt from OPEC+ quota arrangements while conflict raged there, but its comeback as an oil exporter threatened to upset OPEC+ calculations.

“Settling the feud over control of the Libyan Foreign Bank is urgent, as is finding a compromise on how to manage Libya’s oil revenues,” Crisis Group said.

Last week, Brent oil traded above $50 for the first time since the price collapse of March when pandemic lockdowns hit global oil demand.

EU supports Egypt with $96m to fight COVID-19

Rania Al-Mashat. (REUTERS)
  • Egypt benefits from other development programs funded by the EU within the framework of regional cooperation
CAIRO: The EU is supporting Egypt with a financial package of €89 million ($96 million) to combat the coronavirus.

Egyptian Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and head of the EU delegation to Egypt, Christian Berger, witnessed the signing of an amendment to the Health Sector Policies Support — Phase Two program, worth €89 million, to fight the virus.

This amount includes support for the national plan and strategy of the Ministry of Health and Population to combat the virus and limit its effects in Egypt by strengthening the capacity of the health system response, taking preventive measures and detecting cases to prevent the transmission of the virus, and establishing an institutional structure to coordinate and follow up the national health response strategy and plan.

The amount will be disbursed in two tranches, one with a value of €80 million and the second with a value of €9 million.

Al-Mashat said that through coordination between the two sides, the total current economic cooperation portfolio had reached €1.35 billion — to implement development programs and projects aimed at improving the quality of life of Egyptian citizens, improving the standard of living, investing in infrastructure and achieving social and economic development.

“Despite what we all faced during this year in terms of economic and social challenges resulting from the emerging coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of International Cooperation was able to achieve more important economic contacts and partnerships,” Al-Mashat said.

She said that at the beginning of the crisis there had been coordination between the EU, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Population, and the Ministry of Finance to achieve optimal use of resources to combat the virus.

It was agreed to reallocate €89 million from the Supporting Health Sector Policies — Phase Two program to support the Ministry of Health and Population’s national plan to fight the virus by strengthening the capacity of the health system response, taking preventive measures and detecting cases to prevent transmission of the disease.

Al-Mashat said that the Egyptian government’s efforts continued toward participatory work and cooperation with international and regional development partners. This was to provide urgent financing that mainly targeted the health sector in addition to a number of important economic sectors. This contributed to the provision of development financing, worth $7.3 billion since the beginning of 2020; $2.7 billion of which was in contracts for the private sector.

EU Ambassador to Egypt Christian Berger said: “Given the level of this pandemic that is unfolding in several waves, I believe that we can win the battle through close cooperation between the EU and Egypt. The funding of €89 million that we sign today will help strengthen the capabilities of the health system to confront and respond to the pandemic. This is the result of close cooperation with the Ministry of International Cooperation as well as the Ministry of Health and Population.”

The total current cooperation portfolio with the EU amounts to about €1.35 billion, in sectors including health, education, women’s economic empowerment, drinking water and sanitation, transportation, agriculture, irrigation and energy.

Egypt benefits from other development programs funded by the EU within the framework of regional cooperation, such as the Cross Border Cooperation Program for the Mediterranean Basin and the EU Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF), through which regional and Euro-Mediterranean projects are funded.

