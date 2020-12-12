AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion

You are here

Alexion has established itself as a leader in complement biology, bringing life-changing benefits to patients with rare diseases. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • The move will bolster the pharmaceutical company’s positions in immunology
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s AstraZeneca has agreed to buy US drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in cash and shares to bolster its positions in immunology and rare diseases.

AstraZeneca, one of the frontrunners in the drug industry’s search for a COVID-19 vaccine, said on Saturday that Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and about $115 worth of equity, either in London-traded ordinary shares or in dollar-denominated American Depositary Shares.

Based on a reference average ADR price of $54.14, that implies a total price of $175 per share. Alexion shares closed at around $121 apiece on Friday.

“This acquisition allows us to enhance our presence in immunology,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said in a statement. “Alexion has established itself as a leader in complement biology, bringing life-changing benefits to patients with rare diseases.”

The British company said the boards of both companies had approved the deal which, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Alexion shares have struggled in the last few years as investors have wondered whether the company had a follow-up therapy to its best-selling franchise that treats rare diseases — a stock market performance that has made it seen as a possible takeover target.

Hedge fund Elliott Management, one of the world’s most powerful activist investors, had been urging Alexion to sell itself for months and in May spoke out publicly one day before the company’s annual shareholder meeting.

The fund, which had held private meetings with the company, argued that CEO Ludwig Hantson’s “go-it-alone” approach had failed to gain traction and that its plan to buy rivals to diversify its research pipeline were leading in the wrong direction.

Elliott first invested in Alexion in 2017 when the share price was only slightly lower than where it closed at $120.98 on Friday. Elliott did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Soriot told a media call the deal was the result of exclusive talks, and no competitive bidder was involved. AstraZeneca finance chief Marc Dunoyer told the same call that a capital increase for the equity component of the transaction would take place at the closure of the deal.

On AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, being developed with Oxford University, Soriot said it wasn’t yet clear if the company would need results from a US clinical trial before filing for approval with US regulators.

Assuming positive results from that trial, the company should be able to submit the vaccine to US regulators within the next six weeks, he added.

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

Reuters

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production
  • The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday, after Britain became the first country to begin deploying the shot outside of clinical trials earlier in the week
Reuters

NEW YORK: The chief executive of Germany’s BioNTech SE said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc. now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the US will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

“We need to solve the manufacturing challenge,” Ugur Sahin told Reuters in an interview. “It is very clear that more doses are needed. And we are dealing with that question — how to produce more doses.” The companies have said they will produce up to 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine next year.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for emergency use on Friday, after Britain became the first country to begin deploying the shot outside of clinical trials earlier in the week.

Sahin said he expects the companies will receive conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency by the end of the month and can begin rolling out vaccine in European countries early next year.

One way he hopes to boost supply would be by bringing on earlier than projected the 750 million-dose-a-year plant BioNTech bought from Novartis AG in Marburg, Germany.

BioNTech had said it would begin making the vaccine there in the first half of 2021, and Sahin said they are working to get it up and running on an expedited timeline. “The baseline plan is 1.3 billion doses,” Sahin said. “And we are working on an extended plan. I can’t tell you at the moment what is possible and how much we can expand the scale but we will try to do it significantly.”

Supply of the vaccine will be limited at first in the US, which has a population of roughly 330 million. The US government has ordered 100 million doses of the two-dose vaccine and could negotiate for more.

Pfizer board member and former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC the company had offered to sell the US more doses as recently as last month but had been turned down.

In data released this week, Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine began conferring some protection to recipients even before they received the second shot. It seemed to begin to show some efficacy around 12 days after the first shot.

Sahin said he was surprised by the data: “We know that the immune response is heavily boosted after the second dose.”

