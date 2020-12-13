You are here

Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone

Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone
Aerial view of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (Shutterstock photo)
Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone

Ukraine seeks World Heritage status for Chernobyl zone
  • An explosion at the nuclear power plant in April 1986 left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated
  • Flourishing wildlife have taken over deserted Soviet-era tower blocks, shops and official buildings
CHERNOBYL, Ukraine: A soft snow fell as a clutch of visitors equipped with a Geiger counter wandered through the ghostly Ukrainian town of Pripyat, frozen in time since the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986.
More than three decades after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster forced thousands to evacuate, there is an influx of visitors to the area that has spurred officials to seek official status from UNESCO.
“The Chernobyl zone is already a world famous landmark,” guide Maksym Polivko told AFP during a tour on a recent frosty day.
“But today this area has no official status,” the 38-year-old said of the exclusion zone where flourishing wildlife is taking over deserted Soviet-era tower blocks, shops and official buildings.
That could be set to change under the government initiative to have the area included on the UNESCO heritage list alongside landmarks like India’s Taj Mahal or Stonehenge in England.
Officials hope recognition from the UN’s culture agency will boost the site as a tourist attraction and in turn bolster efforts to preserve aging buildings nearby.
The explosion in the fourth reactor at the nuclear power plant in April 1986 left swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus badly contaminated and led to the creation of the exclusion zone roughly the size of Luxembourg.
Ukrainian authorities say it may not be safe for humans to live in the exclusion zone for another 24,000 years. Meanwhile, it has become a haven for wildlife with elk and deer roaming nearby forests.
Dozens of villages and towns populated by hundreds of thousands of people were abandoned after the disaster, yet more than 100 elderly people live in the area despite the radiation threat.
In Pripyat, a ghost town kilometers away from the Chernobyl plant, rooms in eerie residential blocks are piled up with belongings of former residents.
Polivko said he hoped the upgraded status would encourage officials to act more “responsibly” to preserve the crumbling Soviet-era infrastructure surrounding the plant.
“All these objects here require some repair,” he said.
It was a sentiment echoed by Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, who described the recent influx of tourists from home and abroad as evidence of Chernobyl’s importance “not only to Ukrainians, but of all mankind.”
A record number of 124,000 tourists visited last year, including 100,000 foreigners following the release of the hugely popular Chernobyl television series in 2019.
Tkachenko said obtaining UNESCO status could promote the exclusion zone as “a place of memory” that would warn against a repeat nuclear disaster.
“The area may and should be open to visitors, but it should be more than just an adventure destination for explorers,” Tkachenko told AFP.
The government is set to propose specific objects in the zone as a heritage site before March but a final decision could come as late as 2023.
After the explosion in 1986, the three other reactors at Chernobyl continued to generate electricity until the station finally closed in 2000. Ukraine will mark the 20th anniversary of the closure on December 15.
Tkachenko said the effort to secure UNESCO status was a new priority after work on a giant protective dome over the fourth reactor was completed in 2016.
With the site now safe for one hundred years, he said he hoped world heritage status would boost visitor numbers to one million a year.
It’s a figure that would require an overhaul of the local infrastructure and overwhelm a lone souvenir kiosk on the site selling trinkets such as mugs and clothing adorned with nuclear fallout signs.
“Before, everyone was busy with the cover,” Tkachenko said of the timing of the heritage initiative.
“The time has come to do this.”

Topics: Chernobyl Pripyat Ukraine Chernobyl nuclear disaster

Clashes erupt in US capital as anti-Trump activists counter pro-Trump protests

Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Clashes erupt in US capital as anti-Trump activists counter pro-Trump protests

Clashes erupt in US capital as anti-Trump activists counter pro-Trump protests
  • Protests were also held in other communities around the country
  • More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Joe Biden’s victory
Updated 13 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov. 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as police broke up sporadic clashes after dark.
Organizers of Stop The Steal, linked to pro-Trump operative Roger Stone, and church groups urged supporters to participate in “Jericho Marches” and prayer rallies.
But groups of pro-Trump “Proud Boys” protesters and “Antifa” counterprotesters brawled in downtown Washington on Saturday night. Police moved in quickly to separate them, using pepper spray on members of both sides, Reuters witnesses said.
Around 200 members of the Proud Boys, a violent far-right group, had joined the marches earlier on Saturday near the Trump hotel. Many wore combat fatigues, black and yellow shirts and ballistic vests, carried helmets and flashed hand signals used by white nationalists.
Earlier, police in riot gear and on bicycles kept the opposing demonstrators apart by blocking streets. After dark fell, the protesters — including members of the aggressive far-left anti-facism movement — splintered into smaller groups to roam the streets in search of their rivals.
Protests were also held in other communities around the country, including Atlanta, Georgia, another state where Trump’s campaign has sought to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, and Mobile, Alabama, according to local news coverage.
Local media in the Washington state capital of Olympia reported https://www.theolympian.com/news/local/article247809255.html that one person was shot and three arrested after clashes between pro- and anti-Trump protest groups.

<b>Pardoned ex-Trump aide speaks</b>
More than 50 federal and state court rulings have upheld Biden’s victory. The US Supreme Court on Friday rejected a long-shot lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states.
“Whatever the ruling was yesterday ... everybody take a deep, deep breath,” retired Army General Mike Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, told protesters in front of the Supreme Court, referring to the court’s refusal to hear the Texas case.
Flynn who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with the former Russian ambassador, spoke in his first public address since Trump pardoned him on Nov. 24.
“My charge to you is to go back to where you are from” and make demands, Flynn told the crowd, without being more specific. The US Constitution is “not about collective liberty it is about individual liberties, and they designed it that way,” he said.
Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede defeat, alleging without evidence that he was denied victory by massive fraud. On his way to Andrews Air Force Base and then the Army-Navy football game in New York, Trump made three passes in the Marine One helicopter over the cheering protesters.
During his first debate with Biden in September, Trump gave fuel to the Proud Boys movement by telling the group to “stand back and stand by.” He later said he condemned the group and “all white supremacists.”

COVID-19 spreaders on the loose
Trump’s supporters carrying his campaign flags and signs marched between the Supreme Court, the Capitol and downtown Washington, which was closed to traffic by police vehicles and dump trucks.
Few of the marchers wore masks, despite soaring COVID-19 deaths and cases, defying a mayoral directive for them to be worn outside. Several thousand people rallied in Washington, fewer than during a similar protest last month.
As some in the crowd echoed far right conspiracy theories about the election, a truck-pulled trailer flew Trump 2020 flags and a sign reading “Trump Unity” while blaring the country song “God Bless the USA.”
“It’s clear the election has been stolen,” said Mark Paul Jones of Delaware Water Gap, Pennsylvania, who sported a tricorner Revolutionary War hat as he walked toward the Supreme Court with his wife.
Trump “is being railroaded out of office,” he said, adding that Biden won with the complicity of the Supreme Court, FBI, Department of Justice and CIA. The Supreme Court “didn’t even take the time to hear the case,” Jones said.
Eddy Miller of Philadelphia, who was selling Trump campaign T-shirts, said he was sure “there was fraud despite what I see on the news” about court rulings striking down fraud allegations.

Battle of Jericho
Some protesters referenced the Biblical miracle of the battle of Jericho, in which the walls of the city crumbled after soldiers and priests blowing horns marched around it.
In his speech, Flynn told the protesters they were all standing inside Jericho after breaching its walls.
Ron Hazard of Morristown, New Jersey, was one of five people who stopped at the Justice Department to blow shofars — a ram’s horn used in Jewish religious ceremonies — to bring down “the spiritual” walls “of corruption.”
“We believe what is going on in this county is an important thing. It’s a balance between biblical values and anti-biblical values,” Hazard said.
His small group, including one member who wore a Jewish prayer shawl known as a tallit, are Christians “who love the Jewish people. We love Israel,” he said.

Topics: USELECTION2020

