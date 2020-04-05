Forest fire near Chernobyl boosts radiation level

You are here

The blaze is within the 2,600-square-kilometer Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. (File/AFP)
  • The blaze has spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres)
  • Authorities said 130 firefighters and two planes were laboring to put out the fire
MINSK, Belarus: A forest fire is burning in the evacuated area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and is causing elevated radiation levels, authorities said Sunday.
The blaze has spread to about 100 hectares (250 acres), said Yehor Firsov, head of Ukraine’s state ecological inspection service.
The emergency services ministry said 130 firefighters and two planes were laboring to put out the fire. It said radiation levels had increased at the fire’s center.
The blaze is within the 2,600-square-kilometer Chernobyl Exclusion Zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained there despite orders to leave.

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

  • The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

