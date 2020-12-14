You are here

  • Home
  • Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Canada Border Services Agency officers watch as the country’s first batch of Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus vaccines arrives at Montreal-Mirabel International Airport in Montreal on Dec. 13, 2020. (CBSA via Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9r8y

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
  • First shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night
  • Distribution will begin in Ontario on Tuesday
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada will begin a roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, just days after becoming one of the first countries to approve the treatment.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailing the “good news.”
“But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance,” he said in a tweet.
Trudeau has previously said the country will receive 249,000 initial doses of the vaccine this month, the first 30,000 doses of which are expected to have arrived by Monday.
Local media have reported it will be rolled out in Quebec – the country’s hardest-hit province – the same day, where it will be distributed to elderly care homes.
Distribution will begin in neighboring Ontario on Tuesday, the province said on its official website, as part of a pilot scheme to be given to more than 2,500 frontline workers in hospitals and care homes.
It is unclear when precisely other provinces are set to receive the vaccine, though officials have said the roll-out is expected to take place this week.
Speaking to national broadcaster CBC on Sunday, Dany Fortin – who is in charge of the vaccine distribution – said “the delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned.”
“The provinces will be in a position to administer the vaccines in the coming days,” he said.
Canada pre-ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine when it was still in development, with an option for 56 million additional doses.
The vaccine – which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials – is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
Canada had as of Sunday counted 460,743 cases of the virus, with 13,431 deaths.

Topics: Canada Coronavirus

Related

Canada’s Trudeau to unveil plan to address coronavirus outbreak, revive economy
Business & Economy
Canada’s Trudeau to unveil plan to address coronavirus outbreak, revive economy
Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown
World
Toronto enters coronavirus lockdown

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents

Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
  • Names of scrapped vessels being used to disguise routes and identities of tankers
  • Venezuela and Iran have deepened their cooperation this year
Updated 13 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

A tanker chartered by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is loading Venezuelan crude for export, documents from state-run PDVSA show, providing evidence of the two countries’ latest tactics to expand their trade in defiance of US sanctions.
Venezuela and Iran have deepened their cooperation this year as Venezuela has exchanged gold and other commodities for Iranian food, condensate and fuel.
Names of scrapped vessels are being used by several PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.) customers, including NIOC, to disguise the routes and identities of the tankers they use.
A very large crude carrier (VLCC), identified in PDVSA’s loading documents as the Ndros, arrived at Venezuela’s main oil port of Jose last week to load 1.9 million barrels of heavy Merey 16 crude bound for Asia, the documents showed.
Vessel-monitoring service TankerTrackers.com used satellite photos to show the Ndros was scrapped in 2018, confirming reports on international shipping databases.
Also using satellite imagery and comparing it with photographs, it said the VLCC’s real identity is the Liberia-flagged Calliop. Reuters could not independently verify that as the tanker’s name at the hull had been painted black before its arrival at Jose.
PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil ministry and NIOC did not respond to requests for comment. The US Treasury Department declined to comment.
Hong Kong-based Ship Management Services Ltd, which bought the Calliop in October, the shipping databases showed, could not be reached for comment.
A spokesperson for the US State Department said that “reports of any impending deliveries would again illustrate the illegitimate regime in Venezuela has turned to international pariahs like Iran to enable their exploitation of Venezuela’s natural resources.”
Iran sent a VLCC named the Horse to Venezuela in September. It delivered condensate, a very light form of oil, for PDVSA to blend with its very heavy oil to formulate exportable crude.
The tanker returned to Iran in October carrying Venezuelan heavy oil for NIOC, PDVSA’s schedules showed. The tanker was misidentified at PDVSA’s databases as the Master Honey.
In the run-up to leaving office in January, US President Donald Trump’s administration has tightened sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
A handful of PDVSA’s customers that had been allowed to swap Venezuelan oil for fuel under US sanctions had their authorizations suspended in October. But Washington has not intercepted vessels that contribute to the Iran-Venezuela trade.
Smaller Iranian tankers have also delivered gasoline to Venezuela, making several voyages between the two countries since May.
The US Department of Justice in August seized 1.1 million barrels of Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela on four privately-owned tankers.
The cargoes were transferred to two separate tankers that delivered the gasoline to US ports for auction, in what the department said led to the largest seizure of Iranian fuel.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Oil sanctions

Related

Update The Singapore-flagged BW Rhine was attacked by an explosives-laden boat while unloading its cargo in Jeddah port. (Supplied: Hafnia)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia: Fuel tanker hit by ‘terror attack’ off Jeddah
Iran foreign minister arrives in Venezuela to start Latin America tour
World
Iran foreign minister arrives in Venezuela to start Latin America tour

Latest updates

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
US imposes sanctions on two Iranian individuals allegedly linked to agent’s disappearance
The US for the first time on Monday accused Iran of direct involvement in the “probable death” of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished 13 years ago. (AFP/File Photo)
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.