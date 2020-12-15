DUBAI: Jordan will receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, covering five percent of the population by February or even earlier, health minister Nathir Obeidat said.
He added that all approved vaccines are safe and that none of these treatments would be used without approval from the Jordan Food and Drugs Administration, local daily The Jordan Times reported.
Obeidat further said that Jordan will coordinate with the UAE to procure the Chinese vaccine, when licensed, for urgent use.
The vaccine is planned to be distributed to 20 percent of the population in 11 stages, senior health official Wael Hayajneh said.
He added that elderly people over 60, frontline health workers, people with chronic conditions, security forces and decision makers will be prioritized for jabbing.
Medical personnel and elderly people who will have the vaccine must register online detailing their name, national identification number and location, the report said.
Jordan’s number of coronavirus infections have gone down by 35 percent, as well as those of serious cases of COVID-19, the health minister said.
He also said that in-class education resumption was still on hold and an announcement would be made in the coming weeks.
Jordan to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by February: Health minister
https://arab.news/z89k2
Jordan to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine by February: Health minister
- The vaccine is planned to be distributed to 20 percent of the population in 11 stages
- Jordan’s number of coronavirus infections have gone down by 35 percent
DUBAI: Jordan will receive the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, covering five percent of the population by February or even earlier, health minister Nathir Obeidat said.