You are here

  • Home
  • Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government
Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach was jailed for three years in 2009 for creating ‘propaganda against the state’ but was granted amnesty in 2011 to mark the country’s National Day. (Vietnam News Agency via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y9bp2

Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government
  • Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach was also sentenced to three years of house arrest
  • Vietnam’s government has stepped up efforts in recent months to muzzle critics and dissidents
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

HANOI: A Vietnamese activist was jailed for 12 years Tuesday after writing articles critical of the government and posting them on his Facebook page, nearly a decade since being released from prison for a similar offense.
Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach, who was convicted on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, was also sentenced to three years of house arrest.
The 69-year-old was jailed for three years in 2009 for creating “propaganda against the state,” but was among more than 10,000 prisoners granted amnesty in 2011 to mark the country’s National Day.
Vietnam’s government has stepped up efforts in recent months to muzzle critics and dissidents during the run-up to a leadership transition in January which poses an especially tense period for the Communist state.
Thach was arrested again in April this year and Tuesday’s trial in the north-central province of Nghe An lasted about five hours.
“At the court on Tuesday, Thach admitted his crime,” state media reported.
He was accused of drafting and posting several articles “distorting economic, socio-political events, blackening and humiliating leaders of party and state” on his Facebook page from May 2019 to March 2020, state media said.
The one-party state has long jailed its critics, though a hardline leadership in charge since 2016 has ushered in an uptick in arrests and convictions.
Thach’s jailing came ahead of the party congress scheduled for January, a five-yearly leadership transition where members of the highly secretive Communist Party of Vietnam jostle for influence.
Thach’s poetry focuses on life without freedom and justice, and his novels cover human rights abuses and the country’s legal system.
His memoir “A Haunting Collective Grave” tells the story of the mass killing of civilians by northern army soldiers in Dong Nai province in April 1975, which he witnessed.
Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson slammed Thach’s detention.
“When is Vietnam going to realize that citizens like Tran Duc Thach should be honored for their commitment to reform and rights, not persecuted for pointing out shortcomings in government and society?” he said in a statement.
In 2010, the watchdog said Thach had been arrested at least 10 times since 1978.
Earlier this month, Amnesty International accused social media giant Facebook of helping censor peaceful dissent and political expression in the country.
The social network admitted earlier this year that it was blocking content deemed illegal by authorities, while its latest transparency report revealed a nearly 1,000 percent increase in the content it censors on government orders compared to the previous six months.

Topics: Vietnam

Related

Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies
Media
Vietnam jails another Facebook user as dissent crackdown intensifies
Vietnam jails another Facebook user over ‘anti-state’ posts
Media
Vietnam jails another Facebook user over ‘anti-state’ posts

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content
  • ‘We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users’
  • Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm
Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 percent of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday.
Tech platforms will also need to do more to protect children from being exposed to grooming, bullying and pornography, the government said, to ensure the safety of children online.
“We are entering a new age of accountability for tech to protect children and vulnerable users, to restore trust in this industry, and to enshrine in law safeguards for free speech,” Britain’s Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said.
Governments are wrestling over measures to better control illegal or dangerous content on social media, with the European Union set to unveil its own package on Tuesday.
Britain’s new rules, which will be introduced in legislation next year, could lead to sites which break the rules being blocked and senior managers held liable for content.
Popular platforms will be required to have clear policies for content that, while not illegal, could cause harm such as disseminating misinformation about COVID vaccines.
Dowden said the framework would give large digital businesses “robust rules” to follow.
Facebook and Google have said they would work with the government on the regulations. Both companies said they took safety extremely seriously and they had already changed their policies and operations to better tackle the issue.
“The safety of our online communities – our users and our creators – is our top priority, and so we haven’t waited for legislation to act,” said Ben McOwen Wilson, managing director of Google’s YouTube UK.
“We have worked with industry, community groups and the Government to tackle harmful content.”
Fast growing video-sharing platform TikTok, owned by China’s Bytedance, said it was looking forward to reviewing the proposals and working with the government to continue to strengthen online safety.
“At TikTok, safety isn’t a bolt-on or a nice-to-have, it’s our starting point to building a creative, diverse community,” a spokesman said.
British media regulator Ofcom will be given the power to fine companies up to $24 million or 10 percent of global turnover, whichever is higher, for breaking the rules.
It will also be able to block non-compliant services from being accessed in Britain.
Online journalism and reader comments on news publishers’ websites will be exempt to safeguard freedom of expression.

Topics: Facebook Twitter

Related

Facebook faces lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
Media
Facebook faces lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp
Facebook users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram
Media
Facebook users facing issues with Messenger, Instagram

Latest updates

US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist
US designates Bahrain-based group as Specially Designated Global Terrorist
Saudi Arabia reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases
Saudi Budget 2021: Initial 2020 figures, 2021 estimates
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Pompeo says Russia continues to violate UN arms embargo in Libya
Pompeo says Russia continues to violate UN arms embargo in Libya
How Gerard Houllier, the father of modern-day Liverpool, revolutionized a club drowning in nostalgia
Gerard Houllier and his technical staff hold the trophy after winning the UEFA Cup final against Deportivo Alaves - one of three trophies won in the 2000/2001 season. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.