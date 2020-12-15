You are here

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: 'Local policies are only part of the story'

Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Middle East.
Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Middle East. (Supplied)
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: 'Local policies are only part of the story'

Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Told Arab News local policies are only part of Saudi Budget 2021 story
DUBAI: Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Middle East, told Arab News that local policies are only part of the Saudi Budget 2021 story.

“Today’s Saudi Budget announcement showcases how 2020 events have affected both domestic and global economic activity, and significantly impacted oil markets. Most of our clients tend to think globally and have a foot across different geographies and sectors, so local policies are only part of the story,” he said. 

“As in any market condition, we encourage clients to be invested, stay invested and diversify. From an investments perspective, access to global equities markets will continue to be key as equities should continue to deliver attractive returns over the medium and long term.

“In the Middle East, we have also seen continued demand in UK and French real estate and expect that to continue, demonstrating that clients are predominantly more impacted by the global outlook, as they continue to operate through our global corridors across different markets and jurisdictions,” he added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise.
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise. (Supplied)
  • Sustained support this year from SAMA has led to an explosion of fintechs in the Kingdom
Updated 19 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Startups have become a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s transformation, Padmini Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Rise, a fintech start-up offering remittances, financial services support to low-income migrants across the GCC, told Arab News.

“As Saudi Arabia continues its reforms, diversifies away from the oil sector and sustains its privatization efforts, startups have become a critical component of that transformation. Sustained support this year from SAMA has led to an explosion of fintechs in the Kingdom — helping Saudi companies and residents get faster and fairer access to financial services,” she said.

“We believe fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021, enabling faster transmission of credit and capital to fuel GDP growth, especially given ongoing consolidation within the financial services sector.

“Fintech allows for omnichannel banking, greater diversification in the financial services offered, improved security, and eventually cost savings, and like with go rise greater reach on people being served.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus disease, we have seen progress in government policies and regulations, infrastructure, and an increasing number of investments in fintech companies, which have built a solid foundation to support the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia that will contribute in a meaningful way to Vision 2030,” she added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

