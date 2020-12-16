You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise. (Supplied)
Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2eznj

Updated 14 sec ago
Padmini Gupta

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Padmini Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Rise. (Supplied)
  • Sustained support this year from SAMA has led to an explosion of fintechs in the Kingdom
Updated 14 sec ago
Padmini Gupta

DUBAI: Startups have become a critical component of Saudi Arabia’s transformation, Padmini Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Rise, a fintech start-up offering remittances, financial services support to low-income migrants across the GCC, told Arab News.

“As Saudi Arabia continues its reforms, diversifies away from the oil sector and sustains its privatization efforts, startups have become a critical component of that transformation. Sustained support this year from SAMA has led to an explosion of fintechs in the Kingdom — helping Saudi companies and residents get faster and fairer access to financial services,” she said.

“We believe fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021, enabling faster transmission of credit and capital to fuel GDP growth, especially given ongoing consolidation within the financial services sector.

*****

READ MORE: Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections ‘reasonable’ based on oil prices

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Local policies are only part of the story’

*****

“Fintech allows for omnichannel banking, greater diversification in the financial services offered, improved security, and eventually cost savings, and like with go rise greater reach on people being served.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus disease, we have seen progress in government policies and regulations, infrastructure, and an increasing number of investments in fintech companies, which have built a solid foundation to support the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia that will contribute in a meaningful way to Vision 2030,” she added.

• Padmini Gupta is co-founder and CEO of Rise, a fintech start-up.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

Related

Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’
Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections ‘reasonable’ based on oil prices

King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget ‘with health the priority’

Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget ‘with health the priority’

King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget ‘with health the priority’
  • Budget focuses on the healthcare and combating challenges of COVID-19
  • Saudi Vision 2030 has passed economic ‘stress test’ of pandemic, say policymakers
Updated 35 min 39 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy has helped Saudi Arabia through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and enabled the prioritization of people’s health, the Kingdom’s policymakers said on Tuesday.

Announcing a 2021 budget with spending of SR990 billion ($264 billion), King Salman said: “We have directed that the budget give priority to protecting the health and safety of citizens and residents, and to continue efforts to limit the effects of the pandemic on our economy.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said 2020 had been a difficult year for the whole world due to the coronavirus pandemic, “but the Kingdom's economy has proven its ability to withstand its impact.”

“The crisis has been managed with great care and effectiveness, which led to the mitigation of the negative effects on the Saudi economy,” he added. 

The budget statement said: “Vision 2030 has been tried and tested by the pandemic, greatly enhancing the economy’s resilience and helping reduce the negative impact of the crisis.”

The projections for 2021 revealed that a downturn of 3.7 per cent of GDP is expected this year, followed by 3.2 per cent growth next year “on the assumption that economic activity will continue to recover during the year.”

Other key indicators showed the budget deficit rising to 12 per cent this year, largely because of falling oil revenues, before recovering to 4.9 per cent in 2021 and virtually disappearing — at 0.4 per cent — in 2023.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

“This is planned through government efforts to enhance spending efficiency and achieve fiscal stability and sustainability,” the statement said.

Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Jadaan said 2020 had witnessed an “exceptional outcome” in how the Kingdom had dealt with the pandemic, with “brave decisions” such as suspending  Umrah pilgrimages and prayers in mosques.

He said that while aviation and tourism were still suffering, many other sectors were making progress. Business confidence in Saudi Arabia had bounced back and was among the highest in the world.

“The vaccines will be accompanied by an accelerated recovery of the economy,” Al-Jadaan said.

Saudi Arabia has been criticized for spending less on fiscal support during the crisis than other G20 countries, but Al-Jadaan said the Kingdom’s recession had been less severe so its fiscal measures were more effective than in other countries.

Public revenues in 2020 were hit by the downturn in global oil prices, causing the rise in the budget deficit, but Al-Jadaan said that “the Kingdom has been keen, through its leadership role in OPEC and in coordination with OPEC+ countries, to restore the stability of oil markets.”

The minister ruled out a revision of the 15 percent VAT rate in the short to medium term, but announced a boost to the privatisation program in 2021, when he expected the amount raised from the sale of government companies and assets to double to about SR30 billion.

In response to a question from Arab News about whether the resources of the Public Investment Fund were unfair competition for the private sector, the minister said: “The strategy of the Kingdom is clear in supporting and empowering the private sector. We do not want in any shape or form to compete with the private sector.

“But … there are areas where the private sector was hesitant to enter, and risks that the private sector cannot deal with, where the government is trying through the PIF and other tools to open up these horizons.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Budget 2021 King Salman Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021: Initial 2020 figures, 2021 estimates
Crown prince highlights key ways Saudi budget 2020 will contribute to Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Crown prince highlights key ways Saudi budget 2020 will contribute to Vision 2030

Latest updates

Water lovers get first freediving school in Saudi Arabia
Saudi citizens restore 13 archaeological sites across KSA
Saudi citizens restore 13 archaeological sites across KSA
King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget ‘with health the priority’
King Salman announces Saudi Arabia's $264bn budget ‘with health the priority’
How Saudi Aramco IPO proved a game changer in a tumultuous year for oil
How Saudi Aramco IPO proved a game changer in a tumultuous year for oil
Business community welcomes 2021 spending plans
Saleh Al-Nazaha, a member of the Economics Committee at the Shoural Council and the president of Badael, a medical supplies manufacturer. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.