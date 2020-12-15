You are here

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections 'reasonable' based on oil prices

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)
Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)
Mazen Al-Sudairi

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections 'reasonable' based on oil prices

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)
  • Expects government oil revenue to range from SR400 billion to SR500 billion next year depending on Aramco’s dividends to the government
Mazen Al-Sudairi

RIYADH:  The Saudi government’s 2020 fiscal deficit came in at SR298 billion ($79.5 billion) and is forecast to fall to SR141 billion next year. The government expects SR849 billion of revenues in 2021, which is reasonable based on a Brent oil price of $48 a barrel, said Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital.

He added that he expected government oil revenue to range from SR400 billion to SR500 billion next year depending on Aramco’s dividends to the government (i.e., $45 billion to $75 billion in total dividends). And estimated non-oil revenue to be about SR400 billion, based on increased VAT (a contribution of SR88 billion), reforms, higher private-sector growth, and Public Investment Fund (PIF)/Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) investment returns.

*****

With strict discipline from OPEC+ members oil prices could surprise on the upside, as the capital expenditures in the oil sector have dropped materially which could lower long-term supply, he concluded.

Al-Sudairi said he believed even while much of the 2021/22 deficits will be funded by debt, the 2020 Debt/GDP ratio — at 34.4 percent — remains reasonable compared with debt levels among other advanced economies and emerging and middle-income countries (63.7 percent), especially after the surge witnessed following coronavirus-related stimulus efforts. The government expects debt to increase to SR1,026 billion by 2023 from SR854 billion in 2020.

Government expenditure, though forecast to be down by 7 percent year on year in 2021, is relatively less important than it has been in the past, as regulatory changes — such as increased women’s employment, e-governance, the opening up of tourism, mortgage subsidies, PIF mega projects — can have cascading benefits that do not necessarily require high direct spending by the government, he added.

• Mazen Al-Sudairi is head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital.

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise

Facebook: Saudi small businesses upbeat about future as online sales rise
  • With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services
JEDDAH: Saudi small businesses have persevered through the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, with owners reporting that an increasing amount of their sales have moved online.

In a collaborative effort between Facebook, the World Bank and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a survey was conducted to determine how the pandemic has affected small businesses in the months up to October 2020.

“We saw this shift represented by a significant number of SMBs (small and medium businesses) in our region, which reported an increase of 25 percent or more in digital sales,” said Ramez Shehadi, Facebook MENA’s managing director.

“Though the path to recovery remains unseen, what is for certain is that small businesses have shown a sense of resilience and a propensity to think outside of the box in finding new ways to reach customers.”

With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

• With 200 million businesses utilizing Facebook services to promote their goods and services and build up an online community, social media has proven even more essential to SMBs during the crisis.

• The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

“At Facebook, we have made it our priority to facilitate (SMBs’) access to the tools they need to navigate their transition to the digital space since the early days of the pandemic,” Shehadi said.

The survey questioned 25,000 participants in 50 countries in the Middle East and North Africa, including owners, managers and employees. The results were mixed for small companies in the region. The survey found that 56 percent of companies in the UAE, 38 percent in Saudi Arabia and 61 percent in Egypt said their sales were down compared to the same period last year.

Forty-five percent of those in the UAE, 29 percent in Saudi Arabia and 45 percent in Egypt said they had to reduce the number of employees during October.

On the positive side, the pandemic has forced companies to accelerate their digitalization. Forty-seven percent of small companies in the UAE, 37 percent in Saudi Arabia and 38 percent in Egypt reported that 25 percent of their sales came from online purchases in the last month.

Looking to the future, 37 percent of respondents in the UAE, 26 percent in Saudi Arabia and 28 percent in Egypt said cash flow will be a challenge for them in the months ahead.

Despite these struggles, 72 percent of those in the UAE, 58 percent in Saudi Arabia and 56 percent in Egypt said they remain optimistic about the future of their businesses.

