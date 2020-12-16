You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’

Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vk2pu

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’

Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
  • Added consequences of pandemic will remain key consideration as to how Kingdom spends money through next year and beyond
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional and international investors will be “relieved” after the Saudi budget 2021 announcement, Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith told Arab News.

“The 2021 Saudi budget will be one of the most important budget announcements in the Kingdom for many years. As the country looks forward to a post-COVID-19 world, the consequences of the pandemic will remain a key consideration as to how Saudi Arabia spends its money through next year and beyond. The headlines will focus on Saudi cutting spending by 7.5 percent, maintaining VAT increases and running a current budget deficit at least until 2023,” he said.

*****

READ MORE: Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Fintech will play a key role in Saudi diversification in 2021

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections ‘reasonable’ based on oil prices

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Local policies are only part of the story’

*****

“However, when looking beyond the headlines, there are a number of areas to be applauded. In particular, the commitment to continue to diversify the economy from oil is very welcome. In the past when stress has impacted GCC economies, there has been a tendency to roll back diversification reforms. Saudi Arabia will be signalling that it has no such intent.

“The country will be driving forward with systemic economic changes and a continued commitment to Vision 2030. Regional and international investors will be relieved. Many have committed significant investment programs to the Kingdom and will have been eagerly awaiting a sign from the Saudi government that they can continue to do so. The emphasis on provision of social benefits, a massive housing program, privatization and fintech initiatives, and an exciting quality of life program, will boost the plans of the private sector to become a mainstay of the Saudi economy as the rest of this decades unfolds,” he added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Saudi Budget 2021

Related

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Riyadh-based financial services company Al-Rajhi Capital. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: Revenue projections ‘reasonable’ based on oil prices
Rahim Daya, Head of Barclays Private Bank, Middle East. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Local policies are only part of the story’

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026

Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026

5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
  • By 2025, each mobile phone user will be using 30GBs worth of data every month
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Around 130 million mobile phone users in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will be subscribed to a 5G network by 2026, making up 15 percent of overall users, according to new estimates published this week.

In a recent report published by Ericsson Mobility, time is of the essence in acquiring the necessary licensing when it comes to 4G and 5G connectivity, as demand continues to rise.

By the end of 2020, subscription rates are expected to reach 1.4 million in Gulf countries, only a year after 5G deployment began in the MENA region as a whole.

The report indicated that the region is set to witness a sevenfold increase in its data consumption in the coming five years, with a single consumer going through 30GBs worth of data every month.

“This report highlights the fundamental need for good connectivity as a cornerstone for this change as the demand for capacity and coverage of cellular networks continues to grow,” Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said.

“Investing in network infrastructure and optimizing spectrum assignments to deliver expansive 5G connectivity are critical requirements to consider in this journey to herald a new era of end-user applications and devices,” he added.

Long-Term Evolution (LTE), the standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices, is set to take over 50 percent of the region’s data transmission by 2026, with it already attracting 30 percent of MENA subscribers by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, mobile broadband subscribers are expected to account for 80 percent of total subscribers by 2026, with subscriptions this year expected to hit 65 million, in spite of limited connectivity in the MENA region.

Topics: MENA 5G

Related

STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
Corporate News
STC powers G20 Summit media center with 5G network
5G iPhone expected to star at Apple event
Business & Economy
5G iPhone expected to star at Apple event

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: How Civic Action Works by Paul Lichterman
5G set to attract 130m MENA subscribers by 2026
EU unveils plan to toughen rules for tech giants
Iran’s probe into downing of airliner has major flaws — Canada report
Iran’s probe into downing of airliner has major flaws — Canada report
Saudi Arabia congratulates Kuwait emir on new government

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.