MBC Media Solutions in exclusive ad sales partnership with Al Arabiya News Network

Updated 16 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Regional media giant MBC Group has announced that it has secured an exclusive contract between Al Arabiya News Network and MBC Media Solutions (MMS), the new in-house commercial advertising and sales unit launched in partnership with Engineer Holding Group.

MBC launched MMS earlier this year and made several key appointments, including that of Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, formerly with the Saudi Telecom Co., as CEO, and Nadim Samara, formerly with Omnicom Media Group MENA, as COO.

 




Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group

Now, Al Arabiya News Network has appointed MMS to exclusively sell advertisements and sponsorship across all its TV channels and digital platforms, starting in January 2021.

The new agreement will provide a unique opportunity for MMS clients with an extensive reach across multi-channel genres and platforms.

Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group, said: “As part of our commitment to provide our clients with a unique and integrated solution, we are very happy that MMS is able to add the Al Arabiya News Network — both TV and digital platforms — to its offering. This will allow our clients to enjoy a diversified audience on additional channels.”

 
 

Google waves Bahraini flag in animated Doodle

  • Bahrain is marking the occasion with a two-day public holiday, with festivities scattered across the country
DUBAI: The Bahraini flag is being featured with an animated Google Doodle on Wednesday in celebration of the country’s National Day.
Bahrain is marking the occasion with a two-day public holiday, with festivities scattered across the country including a massive fireworks display.
The day commemorates the creation of Bahrain as a state in 1783 by its founder Ahmed Al-Fateh, as well as the anniversaries of its full membership to the United Nations and the King’s accession to the throne.

