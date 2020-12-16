You are here

French model Cindy Bruna gushes over late Tunisian icon Azzedine Alaïa

French model Cindy Bruna gushes over late Tunisian icon Azzedine Alaïa
French model Cindy Bruna recently spoke about her memories of late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa. (Getty Images)
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

French model Cindy Bruna gushes over late Tunisian icon Azzedine Alaïa

French model Cindy Bruna gushes over late Tunisian icon Azzedine Alaïa
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa passed away in 2017, but his legacy and his brand are still thriving. 

French model Cindy Bruna celebrated Maison Alaïa’s Editions collection by starring in a video by global e-tailer Net-a-Porter in which she, along with French model Yasmin Le Bon and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, shared their most cherished memories of working with the couturier. 

In the three-minute clip, Bruna, 26, recalled that the first piece she ever got from Alaïa was a T-shirt that he gave her when she was 17. “Obviously, I still have that piece. I just love it. It was really special because it was a gift from him,” she said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bruna, whose first modeling jobs were for Alaïa and Lebanese designer Elie Saab, said the best moments she shared with Alaïa were in his kitchen. 

“It was his jokes and the realness of the moment that we were all sharing together. Spending a week with him and his team and all the models… it was really, really precious,” she added. 

According to the star, the designer’s influence on her went beyond fashion.

“I can really say that he was the one who, you know, made me believe even in myself, even when I was actually doubted in this model industry (sic),” she explained. “That gave me the strength to… finish school, move to Paris and start my career.”

When speaking about the designer’s creations, the catwalk star said: “His dresses make me feel beautiful and strong, make me feel empowered.” 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For her part, Le Bon said: “Your personality is what he wanted to shine through. Any size, any shape, any age… but your personality. That taste level is something that is so hard to define and almost impossible to do. Only a real craftsman can do.”  

Meanwhile, Zhu Zhu said she admired Alaïa’s materials, his pattern making and the maison’s designs. “Effortless. This is what I love about Alaïa,” she said. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The couturier, who died in November 2017 in Paris, was a renowned designer, known by the fashion world as the “King of Cling.”

His creations were worn by Rihanna, Penelope Cruz Kim Kardashian and many more, while British supermodel Naomi Campbell famously called him “papa” due to their close relationship.

