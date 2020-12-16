Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Saudi equities ended the session on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) up by 0.7 percent, or 62 points, to close at 8,721.

Total turnover reached SR11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 118:70.

On Dec. 15, the Ministry of Finance announced Saudi Arabia's revenues for the 2021 state budget to be at SR849 billion, with forecast expenditures of SR990 billion and a deficit of SR141 billion, or 4.9 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

SABIC rose by more than 2 percent to close at SR101.40, after the company announced a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR73.90 (+1 percent), and Yansab shares rose 6 percent to close at SR66.60.

Shares of Sipchem, Savola Group, Samba, Advanced, Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, Sulaiman Al Habib and Saudi Cement ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Shares of Thob Al-Aseel, Zahrat Al-Waha and eXtra recorded the highest closings since their listing on the market.

On the other hand, ACIG led declines today by more than 5 percent to close at SR58, amid trading of 2.8 million shares.

SACO shares fell 3 percent to close at SR54.

