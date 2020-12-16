You are here

  • Home
  • Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Total turnover at the Tadawul reached SR11.8 billion ($3.14 billion) on Wednesday. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqx52

Updated 8 sec ago
Argaam

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
  • Wednesday trading: Thob Al-Aseel, Zahrat Al-Waha & eXtra recorded highest closings since their IPOs
Updated 8 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi equities ended the session on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) up by 0.7 percent, or 62 points, to close at 8,721.

Total turnover reached SR11.8 billion ($3.14 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 118:70.

On Dec. 15, the Ministry of Finance announced Saudi Arabia's revenues for the 2021 state budget to be at SR849 billion, with forecast expenditures of SR990 billion and a deficit of SR141 billion, or 4.9 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP).

SABIC rose by more than 2 percent to close at SR101.40, after the company announced a cash dividend of SR1.5 per share.

Shares of Al Rajhi Bank closed at SR73.90 (+1 percent), and Yansab shares rose 6 percent to close at SR66.60.

Shares of Sipchem, Savola Group, Samba, Advanced, Riyad Bank, Bank Albilad, Sulaiman Al Habib and Saudi Cement ended their trading at rates ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Shares of Thob Al-Aseel, Zahrat Al-Waha and eXtra recorded the highest closings since their listing on the market.

On the other hand, ACIG led declines today by more than 5 percent to close at SR58, amid trading of 2.8 million shares.

SACO shares fell 3 percent to close at SR54.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Markets equities Saudi Tadawul Saudi Arabia

Related

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines
Business & Economy
Monday trading: Tadawul index up 0.2%, Saudi Paper declines

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?

Updated 16 December 2020
Krisjanis Krustins

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?

Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?
  • Government likely to face pressure to maintain spending to support the economic recovery and the welfare of Saudi citizens
Updated 16 December 2020
Krisjanis Krustins

HONG KONG: Saudi Arabia’s 2021 budget released this week is in line with October’s pre-budget statement, which was reflected in our decision to affirm its sovereign rating at A and revise the outlook to negative on Nov. 9.

We expect a fiscal deficit of about 8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021, wider than the budget’s 5 percent of GDP target. We assess that achieving the government’s target would at least partly be dependent on more supportive oil prices and production than we expect or continued exceptional revenue from government investments and asset sales.

The government is also likely to face pressure to maintain spending to support the economic recovery and the welfare of Saudi citizens, which could make the planned spending cuts difficult to implement.

We assume that oil prices will average $45 per barrel in 2021 and that Saudi crude production will average about 9.3 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly above Saudi Arabia’s commitment under the OPEC+ deal from in effect January, which could be re-assessed later in 2021.

However, further waves of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) or slower-than-expected vaccine rollout, either in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere, and continued oil market weakness could upend these forecasts.

We estimate that $10 per barrel lower average oil prices would lead to an increase of 4 percent of GDP in the fiscal deficit relative to our forecast, while a 1 million bpd decline in production would lead to an increase of 2 percent of GDP in the fiscal deficit. We estimate Saudi Arabia’s fiscal break-even Brent oil price at an average of $67 per barrel in 2020-2022.

Krisjanis Krustins is director of the Sovereign team at Fitch Ratings.

Topics: Saudi Budget 2021 economy Saudi Arabia

Related

Sachin Kerur, Head of Middle East at international law firm Reed Smith. (Supplied)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: ‘Regional and international investors will be relieved’
Saudi Arabia is expected to announce its budget for 2020 and the estimated budget for 2021 on Dec. 15. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Budget 2021: Initial 2020 figures, 2021 estimates

Latest updates

Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Tadawul All Share Index up 0.7%
Qatar to host 2030 Asian Games, Saudi Arabia in 2034
Germany enters harder lockdown as coronavirus deaths hit new high
Germany enters harder lockdown as coronavirus deaths hit new high
International team seeking COVID-19 origin to go to China in January: WHO
International team seeking COVID-19 origin to go to China in January: WHO
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?
Saudi Budget 2021 Commentary: What will the budget’s break-even oil price be?

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.