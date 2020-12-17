You are here

  • Home
  • US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for about two hours with Taliban negotiators in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82yj7

Updated 17 December 2020
AP

US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks

US Joint Chiefs chairman meets with Taliban on peace talks
  • Journalists traveling with him agreed not to report on either set of talks until he had departed the region
  • Some believe that the further thinning of US forces in coming weeks could lead to renewed Taliban gains
Updated 17 December 2020
AP

KABUL: The top US general held unannounced talks with Taliban peace negotiators in the Arabian Gulf to urge a reduction in violence across Afghanistan, even as senior American officials in Kabul warned that stepped-up Taliban attacks endanger the militant group’s nascent peace negotiations with the Afghan government.
Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met for about two hours with Taliban negotiators in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday and flew Wednesday to Kabul to discuss the peace process with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.
Milley’s meetings came amid a new drawdown of US troops, although under current US policy a complete pullout hinges on the Taliban reducing attacks nationwide.
“The most important part of the discussions that I had with both the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan was the need for an immediate reduction in violence,” Milley told three reporters, including one from The Associated Press, who accompanied him to Qatar and Afghanistan. “Everything else hinges on that.”
Under ground rules set by Milley for security reasons, the journalists traveling with him agreed not to report on either set of talks until he had departed the region. It was Milley’s second unannounced meeting with the Taliban’s negotiating team; the first, in June, also in Doha, had not been reported until now.
Although Milley reported no breakthrough, his Taliban meetings represent a remarkable milestone — America’s top general coming face-to-face with representatives of the group that ruled Afghanistan until it was ousted 19 years ago this month in the early stages of what became America’s longest war. Milley served three tours of duty in Afghanistan, the first in 2003 and the last in 2013-14.
Army Gen. Scott Miller, the top commander of US and coalition forces in Afghanistan, said in an interview at his military headquarters in Kabul on Wednesday that the Taliban have stepped up attacks on Afghan forces, particularly in the southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar, and against roadways and other infrastructure.
“My assessment is, it puts the peace process at risk — the higher the violence, the higher the risk,” Miller said. Miller meets at least once a month with Taliban negotiators as part of Washington’s effort to advance a peace process.
Speaking in the same interview, Ross Wilson, the ranking American diplomat in Kabul, said he also sees growing risk from Taliban violence. He said it has created “an unbearable burden” on the Afghan armed forces and the society as a whole.
In the so-called Doha agreement signed last February by the United States and the Taliban, the administration of President Donald Trump agreed to a phased withdrawal of US troops, going down to zero troops by May 2021 if the agreement’s conditions are upheld. One condition is a reduction in violence by the Taliban, leading to a nationwide cease-fire. The Taliban also agreed to begin peace negotiations with the Afghan government, which are in an early stage.
The Taliban have demanded a halt to US airstrikes, which have been conducted since February only in support of Afghan forces under Taliban attack.
Miller said he was saddened by what he called the Taliban’s deliberate campaign to damage roadways, bridges and other infrastructure as part of the militants’ effort to limit the Afghan government’s ability to reinforce its troops.
“Military commanders on the ground are now starting to do things that are not conducive to peace talks and reconstruction and stability,” Miller said, adding, “Clearly, the Taliban use violence as leverage” against the Afghan government.
Miller said he is executing Trump’s order to reduce US forces from 4,500 to 2,500 by Jan. 15, just days before Joe Biden is sworn in as Trump’s successor. Miller said troop levels are now at about 4,000 and will reach the 2,500 target on time.
Biden has not said publicly whether he will continue the drawdown or how he will proceed with the Doha agreement negotiated by Trump’s peace envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad.
Biden has not laid out a detailed plan for Afghanistan but has made clear he prefers a small US military footprint and limited goals. He has acknowledged that he dissented from then-President Barack Obama’s decision in December 2009 to vastly increase troop levels in hope of forcing the Taliban to the peace table.
“I think we should only have troops there to make sure that it’s impossible for... Daesh or Al-Qaeda to re-establish a foothold there,” Biden told CBS News in February.
Trump has argued for withdrawing entirely from Afghanistan but was persuaded in November to reduce the force to 2,500 and continue the current missions of counterterrorism and training and advising Afghan forces.
Some believe that the further thinning of US forces in coming weeks could lead to renewed Taliban gains on the battlefield and a weakening of the Afghan government’s position at the peace table.

Topics: US Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire
World
Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

Updated 17 December 2020
AP

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape
Updated 17 December 2020
AP

ISTANBUL : A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a request for the pilots’ travel bans to be lifted, a lawyer said.
In the second hearing of the case, the court listened to testimony from two ground technicians who said they saw the airline official accompanying Ghosn in Istanbul while he left one jet and boarded the next, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
The court then adjourned the trial until Jan. 20.
The seven are accused of helping Ghosn flee while he awaited trial in Japan. Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official on charges of illegally smuggling a “migrant.” The two flight attendants face a one-year prison term each if convicted of not reporting a crime.
In the opening trial in July, the court released the four pilots and the airline official from custody pending the outcome of their trial, but barred them from leaving Turkey. They were also ordered to report to authorities at regular intervals. The flight attendants were not under custody.
A lawyer representing pilot Serhat Kahvecioglu told The Associated Press that the panel of judges rejected requests for the pilots’ travel bans to be lifted.
“These people are pilots and haven’t been able to do their jobs for over a year. They have not been making any money for a year,” Mehmet Rusen Gultekin said.
Gultekin said his client was not aware of the scheme to smuggle Ghosn and expressed hope that he would be acquitted at the next hearing.
Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial last year. He was flown from Osaka to Istanbul and then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30. He is believed to have been smuggled inside a large, foam-covered music box.
The pilots and flight attendants have denied involvement in the plans to smuggle Ghosn or of knowing that Ghosn was aboard the flights.
The airline official, Okan Kosemen, claimed he was made aware that Ghosn was on board the flight from Osaka to Istanbul after the plane landed. He admitted helping smuggle Ghosn onto the second, Beirut-bound plane, but claimed he was threatened and feared for his family’s safety.
Turkish airline company MNG Jet said in January that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, flying him from Osaka to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said at the time that its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name didn’t appear on them.
The indictment against the defendants notes a 216,000-euro and $66,000 increase in the airline official’s bank accounts between Oct. 16 and Dec. 26, 2019.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Turkey court Japan Lebanon

Related

Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong
World
Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong
Nissan’s $95 million suit against Ghosn begins in Japan
Business & Economy
Nissan’s $95 million suit against Ghosn begins in Japan

Latest updates

Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer
Dame Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister
The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister
Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.