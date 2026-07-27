Potential 2028 US presidential candidate Rahm Emanuel backs Palestinian self-determination

CHICAGO: Rahm Emanuel, widely regarded as a potential Democratic candidate for the 2028 US presidential election, has said Palestinians have a legitimate right to sovereignty and self-determination.

In a wide-ranging interview with David Remnick on “The New Yorker Radio Hour,” Emanuel also argued that the Democratic Party must move away from far-left culture wars and focus more closely on the everyday economic pressures facing Americans.

Emanuel has held several senior political and diplomatic positions. He served as an adviser to President Bill Clinton, White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama, mayor of Chicago from 2011 to 2019 and US ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden.

During the interview, Emanuel defended the regional peace proposal he presented in a July 8 speech at Tel Aviv University.

He described the plan as a “23-state solution” based on the Arab Peace Initiative, combining Palestinian sovereignty with diplomatic and economic integration between Israel and Arab countries.

“I laid out a 23-state solution. It’s a variation of the Arab League’s proposal that would give Israel 21 countries with full diplomatic relations in the region … and make Israel a full participant in the Middle East, rather than standing apart from the Middle East,” Emanuel said.

He argued that such an agreement would provide Arab states with greater stability, Israel with enhanced security and the Palestinians with sovereignty.

“A 23-state solution is a more valuable solution for the Israelis, Palestinians and the Arabs,” he said.

“The Arab League gets stability, so they can get the economic big bang that they’re looking for. Israel gets security … and the Palestinians get sovereignty and self-determination.”

Emanuel added: “I want to acknowledge the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination. I at least understand the legitimacy of Palestinian sovereignty and self-determination.”

He also renewed his criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, warning that another Netanyahu term could further damage Israel’s standing internationally, in the US and among American Jews.

“He has mismanaged American-Israeli relations,” Emanuel said.

He noted that Netanyahu had previously endorsed the idea of a two-state solution under pressure from the Obama administration, but questioned whether the Israeli leader had ever been sincere about achieving that goal.

Emanuel said his message to Israelis was that the government’s current policies toward the Palestinians were “not sustainable” for Israel.

“You’re a small country and an important ally,” he said, contrasting Israel’s declining popularity with the strong support enjoyed by Japan and NATO in the US.

Citing recent polling, Emanuel said support for Israel among Americans had fallen to about 32 percent, compared with 64 percent previously.

“It’s not sustainable politically,” he said. “You’ve decided that your military power isn’t a tool, but is your national security toolbox, and to you, every security challenge is a nail.”

Emanuel also pointed to the growing isolation of Israeli academics and scientists, saying some were increasingly unable to participate in international conferences and research projects.

Turning to domestic politics, Emanuel said Democrats needed to refocus on the core concerns of American voters rather than the priorities of the party’s far-left wing.

He also discussed New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, whom Emanuel said he met last year to talk about the responsibilities involved in leading a major US city.

“When people’s backs are against the wall, they’re holding on to that windowsill, and they can’t make a college payment, they can’t make a home mortgage payment and their healthcare is now being denied to them,” Emanuel said.

“They expect us Democrats to show up.”

Emanuel acknowledged making mistakes during his time as Chicago mayor, including in his dealings with the Chicago Teachers Union and other organized labor groups.

“I have made mistakes,” he said. “I have learned from my mistakes.”

The interview did not address criticism of Emanuel’s record from Arab American and Palestinian activists in Chicago.

Emanuel has not formally declared his candidacy for the presidency. The Democratic and Republican nomination contests are expected to begin in early 2028, ahead of the general election on Nov. 7.