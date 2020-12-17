Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer

RIYADH: Mass media company Conde Nast has promoted Vogue US Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to the role of its worldwide chief content officer as part of a business restructuring program unveiled on Tuesday.

Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue US. She will lead the company’s editorial teams across all of its global brands, except The New Yorker.

The 71-year-old journalist is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and has been Vogue US’ editor since 1988 and Conde Nast’s global content adviser since 2019.

For decades she has been chairwoman of the Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she inspired the character played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

In a memo to staff, Conde Nast Chief Executive Officer Roger Lynch also announced the appointment of global editorial directors for three brands: AD, Conde Nast Traveler, and GQ with plans to create a similar role for Wired magazine in spring.

Lynch said the changes were important to the future of the company as it prioritized “the expansion of video and digital content capabilities through an overall increased content investment of 25 percent over the next four years,” adding that it had plans for “double-digit revenue growth in 2021.”