You are here

  • Home
  • Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer

Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer

Dame Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Dame Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvcag

Updated 10 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer

Dame Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue US
Updated 10 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Mass media company Conde Nast has promoted Vogue US Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour to the role of its worldwide chief content officer as part of a business restructuring program unveiled on Tuesday.

Wintour will also now serve as global editorial director of Vogue while continuing to oversee Vogue US. She will lead the company’s editorial teams across all of its global brands, except The New Yorker.

The 71-year-old journalist is one of the most powerful people in the fashion world and has been Vogue US’ editor since 1988 and Conde Nast’s global content adviser since 2019.

For decades she has been chairwoman of the Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, and she inspired the character played by Meryl Streep in the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

In a memo to staff, Conde Nast Chief Executive Officer Roger Lynch also announced the appointment of global editorial directors for three brands: AD, Conde Nast Traveler, and GQ with plans to create a similar role for Wired magazine in spring.

Lynch said the changes were important to the future of the company as it prioritized “the expansion of video and digital content capabilities through an overall increased content investment of 25 percent over the next four years,” adding that it had plans for “double-digit revenue growth in 2021.”

Topics: media fashion Anna Wintour Condé Nast Vogue

Related

Meghan Markle’s Vogue edit spotlights changemakers
Lifestyle
Meghan Markle’s Vogue edit spotlights changemakers
Anna Wintour not leaving Vogue, Conde Nast says
Offbeat
Anna Wintour not leaving Vogue, Conde Nast says
Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by UK’s Duchess Meghan
Fashion
Readers line up for copy of British Vogue edited by UK’s Duchess Meghan
Anna Wintour made a dame by Britain’s queen
Offbeat
Anna Wintour made a dame by Britain’s queen

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after US election

Updated 17 December 2020
Reuters

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after US election

Twitter reverts to old retweet function after US election
  • Twitter said it will no longer prompt quote tweets from the retweet icon
  • ‘Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before’
Updated 17 December 2020
Reuters

Twitter is reversing changes made to its retweet function intended to curb the spread of misinformation during the US presidential election, the company said.
The microblogging site had in October made it difficult for users to retweet a tweet with misinformation and promoted the use of quote tweets, which included commentary from the user.
It had also imposed curbs including labeling and removal of tweets calling for people to interfere with the election process or implementation of results.
Twitter said it will no longer prompt quote tweets from the retweet icon. “Retweet functionality will be returning to the way it was before,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Quote tweets instead of retweets was intended to encourage thoughtful amplification, but that has not happened in practice, the company said.
“The use of Quote Tweets increased, but 45 percent of them included single-word affirmations and 70 percent had less than 25 characters,” it said.
“The increase in Quote Tweets was also offset by an overall 20 percent decrease in sharing through both Retweets and Quote Tweets.”
Meanwhile, Facebook has in the past few days rolled back their algorithm that lifted news from authoritative outlets over hyperpartisan sources after November’s election, according to a report in the New York Times.
Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
The implementation of the algorithm had resulted in a reduction in traffic for partisan sites like Breitbart and Occupy Democrats and an increase for mainstream news publishers, the report said.

Topics: Twitter 2020 US Election

Related

Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump’s election posts
Media
Twitter, Facebook push back on Trump’s election posts
Twitter ties 130 accounts trying to disrupt first Trump-Biden debate to Iran
Media
Twitter ties 130 accounts trying to disrupt first Trump-Biden debate to Iran

Latest updates

Conde Nast promotes Vogue’s Anna Wintour to global chief content officer
Dame Anna Wintour at Milan Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020. (Reuters/File Photo)
Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Italian fishermen freed from Libya
Saudi Arabia does not target specific oil prices: Energy minister
The Kingdom raised oil output by force at the onset of the crisis, Prince Abdulaziz explained, affirming that everyone realized that Saudi Arabia will take its warnings seriously. (AFP/File Photo)
Saudi Arabia eyes $58bn investments by 2023, says Tourism Minister
Saudi Arabia is aiming to attract new investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023. (Photo: Social Media)
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast
UN: At least 120 migrants intercepted off Libya’s coast

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.