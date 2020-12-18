You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2mvy

Updated 18 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson

What We Are Reading Today: The Invisible World by Catherine Wilson
Updated 18 December 2020
Arab News

In the 17th century the microscope opened up a new world of observation, and, according to Catherine Wilson, profoundly revised the thinking of scientists and philosophers alike. The interior of nature, once closed off to both sympathetic intuition and direct perception, was now accessible with the help of optical instruments. The microscope led to a conception of science as an objective, procedure-driven mode of inquiry and renewed interest in atomism and mechanism.
Focusing on the earliest forays into microscopical research, from 1620 to 1720, this book provides us with both a compelling technological history and a lively assessment of the new knowledge that helped launch philosophy into the modern era.
Wilson argues that the discovery of the microworld — and the apparent role of living animalcula in generation, contagion, and disease — presented metaphysicians with the task of reconciling the ubiquity of life with human-centered theological systems. It was also a source of problems for philosophers concerned with essences, qualities, and the limits of human knowledge, whose positions are echoed in current debates about realism and instrument-mediated knowledge.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Global Nonlinear Stability of Schwarzschild Spacetime under Polarized Perturbations
books
What We Are Reading Today: Global Nonlinear Stability of Schwarzschild Spacetime under Polarized Perturbations
What We Are Reading Today: How Civic Action Works by Paul Lichterman
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Civic Action Works by Paul Lichterman

What We Are Reading Today: Global Nonlinear Stability of Schwarzschild Spacetime under Polarized Perturbations

Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Global Nonlinear Stability of Schwarzschild Spacetime under Polarized Perturbations

What We Are Reading Today: Global Nonlinear Stability of Schwarzschild Spacetime under Polarized Perturbations
Updated 17 December 2020
Arab News

Edited by Jeeremie Szeftel and Sergiu Klainerman

One of the major outstanding questions about black holes is whether they remain stable when subject to small perturbations. An affirmative answer to this question would provide strong theoretical support for the physical reality of black holes. In this book, Sergiu Klainerman and Jeremie Szeftel take a first important step toward solving the fundamental black hole stability problem in general relativity by establishing the stability of nonrotating black holes—or Schwarzschild spacetimes—under so-called polarized perturbations. This restriction ensures that the final state of evolution is itself a Schwarzschild space.

Building on the remarkable advances made in the past fifteen years in establishing quantitative linear stability, Klainerman and Szeftel introduce a series of new ideas to deal with the strongly nonlinear, covariant features of the Einstein equations. Most preeminent among them is the general covariant modulation (GCM) procedure that allows them to determine the center of mass frame and the mass of the final black hole state.

Essential reading for mathematicians and physicists alike, this book introduces a rich theoretical framework relevant to situations such as the full setting of the Kerr stability conjecture.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How Civic Action Works by Paul Lichterman
books
What We Are Reading Today: How Civic Action Works by Paul Lichterman
What We Are Reading Today: Reasons for Welfare
books
What We Are Reading Today: Reasons for Welfare

Latest updates

Microsoft says it found malicious software in its systems
In historic pick, Biden taps native American as interior secretary
In historic pick, Biden taps native American as interior secretary
Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
Hack against US is ‘grave’ threat, cybersecurity agency says
Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out China’s Muslim Uighur minority
New Delhi says ‘no decision made’ on voting rights for Indians in Gulf

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.