US to halt work at two consulates in Russia after COVID-19 drawdown

The flag of the United States flies outside the US Consulate building in St.Petersburg on March 30, 2018. (File/AFP)
  • Pompeo in consultation with Ambassador Sullivan decided to shut the consulate in Vladivostok in the far east and suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg
  • The decision did not affect Russian consulates in the United States
MOSCOW: The United States is halting work at two consulates in Russia, the State Department said, citing safety and security issues at the facilities where operations had been curtailed over COVID-19.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in consultation with Ambassador John Sullivan decided to shut the consulate in Vladivostok in the far east and suspend operations at the consulate in Yekaterinburg, a State Department representative said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Saturday.
The decision, part of “ongoing efforts to ensure the safe and secure operation of the US diplomatic mission in the Russian Federation,” did not affect Russian consulates in the United States, the statement said, without offering detailed reasons for the move.
Asked this week about Russian media reports that the two consulates might be closed, the US embassy in Moscow said it had suspended operations at the Vladivostok consulate and rolled back operations in Yekaterinburg in March because of the pandemic.
US-Russia ties have been strained by issues ranging from conflicts in Syria to Ukraine, as well as allegations of Russian interference in US politics, which Moscow denies.
Hackers believed to be working for Russia are accused of wide-ranging hacks of US government agencies and a private companies. Pompeo said on Friday it was “pretty clearly” evident that Russia was involved in the attacks that have sent computer network security teams worldwide scrambling to limit the damage.
The Kremlin denies Russian involvement.
At his annual news conference on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hoped US President-elect Joe Biden would help resolve some of the difficult issues in relations between Moscow and Washington.

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

Updated 19 December 2020
AP

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip

India’s virus cases cross 10 million as new infections dip
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed 10 million with new infections dipping to their lowest levels in three months, as the country prepares for a massive COVID-19 vaccination in the new year.
Additional cases in the past 24 hours dropped to 25,152 from a peak of nearly 100,000 in mid-September. The epidemic has infected nearly 1 percent of India’s more than 1.3 billion people, second to the worst-hit United States.
The Health Ministry on Saturday also reported 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 145,136.
Dr. Randeep Guleria, a government health expert, said India is keeping its fingers crossed as the cases tend to increase in winter months.
“If we can sustain our declining trend for the next two to three months, we should be able to start the vaccination program and start moving away from the pandemic,” Guleria told The Associated Press.
India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine-makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country.
The Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, is licensed to produce the Oxford University-AstraZeneca shots. India’s Bharat Biotech vaccine also is a front-runner, and the two vaccines are expected to get authorization for emergency use within weeks, said Guleria.
India aims to provide vaccines to 250 million people by July 2021. The government is planning to receive 450 million to 500 million doses, the Health Ministry said.
The first group will include health care and front-line workers. The second group to receive the COVID 19 vaccine will be people over 50 years of age and those under 50 with comorbid conditions, it said.
The pace of new cases has slowed down. It took India 12 days to get from 5 million to 6 million cases, but 22 days to go from 8 million to 9 million, and 29 days to hit 10 million.
India’s economy contracted by 7.5 percent in the July-September quarter following a record slump of 23.9 percent in the previous three months, pushing the country into a recession for the first time in its history. With millions becoming jobless, the Indian government is continuing to relax harsh lockdown restrictions that were imposed in late March.
A large number of offices, shops, businesses, liquor stores, bars and restaurants have reopened. Restricted domestic and international evacuation flights are being operated along with train services. Schools remain closed.

Topics: Coronavirus

