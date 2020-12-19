You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns attack in Afghanistan’s Ghazni

Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned bombing which targeted a Quran reciting group in Afghanistan, state news agency SPA reported.
The Kingdom offered sincere condolences to the victims and their families as well as the Afghani government, SPA added.

The explosion killed at least 15 civilians and wounded 20 others on Friday, the country’s interior ministry said, adding that children may be among the victims.
Initial information suggested that explosives were placed in a rickshaw in a district of central Ghazni province, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

