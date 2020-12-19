PARIS: The condition of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is stable, and tests had given reassuring results, a statement from his office said Saturday.
Macron, who is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris, “is still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness),” said the brief statement, signed by his doctor.
But they were not preventing him from carrying out his duties.
Macron ‘stable’ after virus infection: presidency
Updated 7 min 19 sec ago
Macron ‘stable’ after virus infection: presidency
PARIS: The condition of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is stable, and tests had given reassuring results, a statement from his office said Saturday.