Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
Protesters gather during a demonstration, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)
Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)
Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
A demonstrator gives the victory sign during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)
Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
A demonstrator waves the flag of Sudan during a protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP)
Updated 19 December 2020
Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising
  • The protests come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government
  • Tensions have largely centered on the Sudanese military’s economic assets, over which the civilian-run finance ministry does not have control
CAIRO: Protests in Sudan’s capital and across the country on Saturday demanded a faster pace to democratic reforms, in demonstrations that marked the two-year anniversary of the uprising that led to the military’s ouster of strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
The protests come amid rising tensions between military and civilian members of Sudan’s transitional government, which was set up after Al-Bashir’s arrest in April 2019 and has promised sweeping reforms.
Tensions have largely centered on the Sudanese military’s economic assets, over which the civilian-run finance ministry does not have control.
Saturday’s “million-man march” was called by the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, and the so-called Resistance Committees, which were instrumental in leading protests against Al-Bashir and demanding the army generals who replaced him share power with civilian officials.
Security forces closed off major roads and streets leading to government and military headquarters in Khartoum ahead of the protests.
Footage circulating online Saturday showed thousands of protesters marching in Khartoum and its twin city, Omdurman, as well as in other cities across the country. Protesters set tires ablaze in some areas in the capital. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
The protesters have called for a swift formation of a legislative body. Creating an interim parliament was part of a power-sharing agreement signed in August 2019 between pro-democracy protesters and the country’s powerful military.
The demonstrations have also renewed calls for a government-led investigation into the violent dispersal of a protest camp outside outside the military headquarters in Khartoum in June 2019.
According to the protesters, at least 128 people were killed and hundreds went missing. Authorities put the death toll at 87, including 17 inside the sit-in area.
The probe was supposed to have been completed by February, but investigators asked for an extension, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The transitional government faces steep challenges in transforming Sudan’s economic system and meeting the demands of the protest movement, which has been spurred by soaring prices of staple goods and rising youth unemployment.
The government has been struggling with a huge budget deficit and widespread shortages of essential goods, including fuel, bread and medicine.
Annual inflation soared past 200% in the past months as prices of bread and other staples surged, according to official figures.
The demonstrations have come amid an increase in the reported coronavirus cases in the county. In its latest report for Wednesday, the Sudanese Health Ministry reported more than 356 confirmed cases and 17 fatalities, one of the highest daily tallies in months.
Overall, Sudan has reported more than 22,620 confirmed cases, including 1,425 deaths. The actual COVID-19 tally is believed to be higher given the country’s limited testing capabilities.

Egypt demands Italy hands over ex-diplomats who smuggled antiquities

Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt demands Italy hands over ex-diplomats who smuggled antiquities

Egypt demands Italy hands over ex-diplomats who smuggled antiquities
  • The artifacts consisted of a group of pottery vessels from different periods, parts of coffins and coins
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Interpol has asked the Italian government to hand over former members of its  embassy in Cairo after they were convicted of smuggling Egyptian artifacts.

Interpol demanded the extradition of Ladislav Otakar Skakal, former honorary consul in Luxor, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in absentia and a fine of 1 million Egyptian pounds for the smuggling of nearly 22,000 artifacts to Italy from 2016 to 2018 through the containers of the diplomatic mission, with the participation of Massimiliano Sponzilli, former trade commissioner to Egypt.

The case involves other defendants, including the brother of former Finance Minister Youssef Botros Ghaly, who was sentenced in February to 30 years in prison and given a 6 million Egyptian pound fine. 

The Egyptian Public Prosecution had ordered the referral of Ghali and others to the International Criminal Court, with the speedy arrest and summoning of the Italian consul and his inclusion on the Interpol Red Notice.

The case dates to May 2018, when Italian media revealed that antiquities found in diplomatic containers in the port of Salerno, Italy, were from Egypt, and Egyptian officials were suspected of smuggling them.

The artifacts consisted of a group of pottery vessels from different periods, parts of coffins and coins, and a few pieces belonging to the Islamic civilization.

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Italian side revealed that their contacts with the Customs Department at Alexandria Port indicated that the antiquities and the shipment were not of an Egyptian diplomat but rather related to an Italian citizen who later turned out to be Skakal.

The public prosecutor ordered that all the accused — Medhat Michel Gerges Salib, his wife Sahar Zaki Ragheb, and Boutros Raouf Ghali — be prevented from disposing of their money, and issued a decision to include Skakal on watch lists.

Egypt recovered the smuggled pieces, which consisted of 21,000 coins, 195 artifacts, 11 pottery vessels, 5 mummy masks — some of them gilded — a wooden coffin, two small wooden compounds, two canopy heads and three colored ceramic tiles from the Islamic era.

