Liverpool and Everton back as EPL frontrunners after wins
Liverpool’s midfielder Mohamed Salah scores his team’s sixth goal past Crystal Palace’s Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita during Saturday’s English Premier League match in south London. (AFP)
  • Liverpool smash seven goals past Crystal Palace
  • Salah and Firmino score twice for Jurgen Klopp’s team
LONDON: It’s like the clock has been wound back 35 years with Liverpool and Everton as the English league frontrunners.
Seeing Liverpool at the top of the Premier League is a more familiar sight. A 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Saturday was the type of ruthless attacking display that helped Jürgen Klopp end the team’s 30-year title drought last season.
Everton hasn’t won the league since 1985 and 1987 when they sandwiched a runner-up season to its neighbor. A 2-1 victory over Arsenal was Everton’s third success in eight days, taking Carlo Ancelotti’s side up to second, five points behind the champions.
Everton can be overtaken by either Tottenham or Leicester, who meet on Sunday. Staying in the top four would be significant not only as a sporting achievement but also financially for Everton, given the club reported losses of 140 million pounds ($185 million) in the last financial year — in part due to the pandemic.
Liverpool and Everton are among only four of the 20 Premier League clubs allowed fans — albeit only 2,000 — — due to coronavirus restrictions. Southampton was also allowed a crowd on Saturday but still lost to Manchester City 1-0.
Surprisingly, though, it is Southampton in fifth place — a place and a point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s expensively assembled City side that won the 2018 and 2019 titles.

Salah, Firmino doubles
An emphatic victory at Palace was a stylish way to end a five-game winless for Liverpool, which could even start with Mohamed Salah on the bench.
The league top scorer still managed two goals after coming on in the second half, and set up one of Roberto Firmino’s double.
Salah was one of seven different players to provide the assists — starting with Sadio Mane for Takumi Minamino inside two minutes, allowing the Japan forward to net his first Premier League goal a year after his transfer was announced.
Firmino set up Mane to net on the turn in the 35th before scoring himself before halftime after being released by Andy Robertson.
Henderson curled the fourth into the top corner seven minutes into the second half after meeting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cutback.
Salah’s entry from the bench — a rare spot for the striker — started with an assist for Firmino to chip goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in the 68th.
Salah had to wait until the 81st to score himself, nodding in after Joel Matip headed on a corner.
The Egyptian curled his 13th of the league into the top left after being set up by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who made his first appearance since July following a knee injury.

Arteta woes
Arsenal is in an even worse state than it was when Mikel Arteta took charge last December. The London club is five places worse off in 15th.
It’s seven games without a win in the league for Arteta, who played for Everton as well as Arsenal.
Yerry Mina’s header on the stroke of halftime was Everton’s only shot on target but it was enough to seal the victory after Rob Holding’s own goal opener was canceled out by Nicolas Pepe’s penalty.

Sterling scores
After back-to-back draws, Manchester City collected three points thanks to Raheem Sterling scoring from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross at Southampton. The south coast side had lost only one of its previous 11 games.
 

 

Messi equals Pele’s record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele’s record of goals for a single club
  • Still, Valencia managed for force a draw that left Barcelona eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 3-1 earlier in the day
MADRID: Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele’s record of goals for a single club as the Spanish giants were held 2-2 by Valencia.

Messi headed in from Jordi Alba’s cross after his first half penalty was saved to equal the mark set by the Brazilian great for Santos.

But Messi was left frustrated as a dogged Valencia forced a draw that leaves Barcelona eight points behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who beat Elche 3-1 earlier in the day.

Barcelona started slowly and went a goal behind to Mouctar Diakhaby’s unchallenged header from a corner after half an hour.

Antoine Griezmann earned the penalty that led to Messi’s record-equaling goal when the Frenchman was nudged over by Jose Gaya.

Messi’s spot kick was saved by Jaume Domenech but the ball rebounded and from Alba’s dinked cross, the Argentine headed the ball into the net to draw level with Pele.

Barcelona went ahead thanks to a superb scissor kick from Uruguayan Ronald Araujo.

But Valencia’s pressure was rewarded when Maxi Gomez got in front of Barca central defender Oscar Mingueza to turn in a cross and equalize.

Philippe Coutinho drove a shot just wide with 12 minutes remaining and Messi curled a free kick wide but Barcelona were forced to share the point.

 

 

