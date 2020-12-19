You are here

Liverpool manager puzzled by latest block on allowing 5 subs
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson leaps over Tottenham’s Serge Aurier during their English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on Wednesday. (AP)
Updated 19 December 2020
AP

  • Jurgen Klopp says using only a maximum of three substitutes is impacting players’ welfare
LIVERPOOL, UK: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unimpressed by the decision to allow Premier League teams to have nine players on the bench instead of seven, saying Friday it wasn’t a compromise for rival clubs again voting against the use of five substitutes.

England’s top division is the only major league in Europe this season to have not increased the number of substitutes allowed to be made during a match from three to five. Even England’s lower leagues and the FA Cup now allow five subs to be brought on.

Klopp has been a vocal critic, saying using only a maximum of three substitutes is impacting player welfare amid a season when there have been more muscle injuries.

On Friday, a day after Premier League clubs allowed a bench of nine players for games but rejected — for a third time — the chance to make the change from three to five in-game subs, Klopp’s mood was one of puzzlement.

“In Europe, all the leagues have it so there must be a good reason for it — in all these leagues there is competition, no?” he said.

“In all these leagues, every club wants to stay in the league, some clubs want to win the league, but for sure all of them want to stay in the league. Here is the only country, pretty much the only league, where we do it differently.”

Aston Villa, Burnley, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leicester, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield United, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers were the teams that voted against the change to five in-match subs, having the view that making the switch would benefit the clubs with bigger squads.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also criticized the rule because of player-welfare reasons, yet opted to make no substitutions in his team’s 2-0 win over Fulham on Dec. 5.

Similarly, Klopp didn’t make a single change during his team’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in a match between the top two in the league on Wednesday. The last time Liverpool made no substitutions in a game was in 2004.

Klopp made that decision despite his team having to play on Saturday lunchtime at Crystal Palace, in the earliest kickoff time in the 14th round of league games.

He has previously complained about having to play Wednesday night in the Champions League and then in the league on Saturday, saying the quick turnaround heightened the chance of injuries being sustained.

However, he was not too concerned this time because Palace also played on Wednesday night.

“When two teams have exactly the same, it doesn’t make the timing better, it’s just a fair competition,” Klopp said. “Yes, we have that much more often than all the other teams but that’s now not the problem.

“We will see who can cope better with that, but it’s the most tricky thing to do as a manager.”

Liverpool, which is in first place by three points, welcomed Thiago Alcantara back to the training ground this week for the first time since he sustained a serious knee injury against Everton on Oct. 17 in his first start since joining from Bayern Munich.

Challenge Riyadh crowned champions of inaugural Saudi WFL campaign

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
Updated 19 December 2020
Arab News

The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process. (Supplied: SFA/WFL)
LONDON: The Challenge Riyadh football team won the inaugural Women’s Football League (WFL) Champions Cup on Thursday, taking home SR150,000 ($40,000) in prize money in the process.

The cup final was the culmination of the opening WFL season, the first league of its kind in Saudi Arabia, which started on Nov. 17 with 24 teams from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam taking part in a city qualification round before the semifinals and final.

The “final four” saw Challenge Riyadh beat Eastern Flames in the first semifinal, with Jeddah Eagles defeating The Storm in the other before the Riyadh team saw off their Jeddah rivals in the final.

The Sports for All Federation (SFA) President, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal, and Managing Director, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, along with other SFA dignitaries, were on hand to present the cup to the winning team.

“The Sports for All Federation, with the strong support of our Minister of Sports, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, was proud to award the first-ever winners of the Women’s Football League,” Prince Khaled said.

“This landmark moment in our country’s community-level sports history would not have been possible without the vision and forward trajectory laid out for us by His Majesty King Salman, and HRH the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

“The determination that our WFL players showed was matched only by the coaches, referees and on-group support team. I congratulate you all on living up to the high standard that His Majesty and His Royal Highness have set for us; today you have made Saudi Arabia proud,” he added.

The WFL is part of the SFA’s initiatives to encourage female sports participation, and with a view to developing and enhancing infrastructure for women in sports.

A team of coaches was assigned to the league’s newly formed teams, comprising four international coaches and four local coaches. Twelve of Asia’s leading female elite referees were flown to the Kingdom to referee all WFL matches, with training provided for a further 40 Saudi junior female referees.

The second season of the WFL will kick off in 2021.

