You are here

  • Home
  • UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time
Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can’t socialize indoors, and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gpzvd

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time
  • The UK has recorded over two million cases of COVID-19 so far
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British health minister Matt Hancock suggested on Sunday that new tighter restrictions in London and southeast England could stay in place for some time, saying a new variant of the coronavirus that has emerged is very difficult to control.
Asked whether people living under the stringent tier 4 restrictions should expect to do so for some time, Hancock told Sky News: “We really need to get this under control ... We’ve got a long way to go to sort this, essentially we’ve got to get that vaccine rolled out to keep people safe.”
“Given how much faster this new variant spreads, it’s going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out.”

Topics: UK COVID-19 Coronavirus Matt Hancock

Related

As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
World
As UK fights new coronavirus strain, PM Johnson imposes tighter coronavirus curbs on millions
UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal
Business & Economy
UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal

CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions

Updated 20 December 2020

CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions

CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
  • Anyone who had a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine should not get the second dose, says US CDC
Updated 20 December 2020

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said it was monitoring reports of allergic reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination and made recommendations on how people with histories of allergies should proceed.
Anyone who had a severe reaction to a COVID-19 vaccine should not get the second dose, the agency said, defining severe as needing the medication epinephrine or treatment in a hospital.
People who have had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient in a COVID-19 vaccine should avoid the vaccine formulation containing the ingredient, CDC said. Two vaccines have been approved in the United States under emergency use authorizations.
Individuals with histories of severe allergic reaction to vaccines should consult their doctors about the COVID-19 shot. The CDC said people with severe allergies to food, pets, latex or environmental conditions as well as people with allergies to oral medication or a family history of severe allergic reactions could still get vaccinated.
The US Food and Drug Administration is investigating around five allergic reactions that happened after people were administered Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States this week.
On Friday, the FDA said that the Moderna Inc. vaccine, which received emergency use authorization, should not be given to individuals with a known history of a severe allergic reaction to any components of the shot.
Britain’s medical regulator has said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to a medicine or food, should not be given the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccines moderna Pfizer Pfizer-BioNTech

Related

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
World
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
World
We can stop COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope

Latest updates

UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time
UK health minister suggests tougher COVID-19 measures may last for some time
Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book
Tunisian authorities arrest group in possession of ancient Hebrew book
Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January
Oman to start cutting utility subsidies in January
Saudi Arabia 2021 budget expansionary; renews focus on healthcare, tourism: analysts
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge
Israel begins virus inoculation drive as infections surge

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.