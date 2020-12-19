You are here

UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London

UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London
Britain's PM Boris Johnson, and Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, take part in a news conference about COVID-19 pandemic. (File/Reuters)
UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London

UK orders shops to close, nixes holiday mixing in London
  • "We have alerted the WHO and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding," Whitty said
  • Johnson will hold a news conference with Whitty and the government's chief scientific adviser at about 1600 GMT
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Christmas gatherings can’t go ahead and non-essential shops must close in London and much of southern England, as he imposed a new, higher level of coronavirus restrictions on the region to curb rapidly spreading infections.
Johnson said Saturday that the capital and other areas in southern England currently under Tier 3, the highest level of coronavirus restrictions, will move to an even stricter new Tier 4 that requires non-essential shops, hairdressers and indoor leisure venues to close after the end of business hours Saturday.
Johnson also said that a planned five-day easing of socialization restrictions that would allow up to three households to meet in “Christmas bubbles” will be canceled for Tier 4 areas. No mixing of households will be allowed except for under very limited conditions outside in public places.
 

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Macron ‘stable’ after virus infection: presidency

Updated 19 December 2020

Macron ‘stable’ after virus infection: presidency

Macron ‘stable’ after virus infection: presidency
Updated 19 December 2020
PARIS: The condition of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, is stable, and tests had given reassuring results, a statement from his office said Saturday.
Macron, who is working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris, “is still presenting the same symptoms of the Covid-19 illness (fatigue, coughing, stiffness),” said the brief statement, signed by his doctor.
But they were not preventing him from carrying out his duties.

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising

45thanniversary

