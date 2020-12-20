You are here

  • Home
  • TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail

TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail

TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail
TAQA said it had signed an agreement to sell its 72 percent stake in Jubail Energy Services Company (JESCO) to ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9gbfz

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail

TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail
  • The deal is part of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail’s plan to acquire 100 percent of JESCO
  • TAQA is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund and a number of major Saudi joint-stock companies and founding investors
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) on Sunday said it had signed an agreement to sell its 72 percent stake in Jubail Energy Services Company (JESCO) to ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail.
The deal is part of ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail’s plan to acquire 100 percent of JESCO.
TAQA is fully owned by the Public Investment Fund and a number of major Saudi joint-stock companies and founding investors.
JESCO, which is headquartered in Jubail, is a leader in the Middle East’s seamless pipes manufacturing industry and was established as part of Saudi Arabia’s strategic industrialization path.
Its Jubail factory has an annual production capacity of 400,000 tons of seamless steel pipes in three major product sectors: Pipe products for oil companies, pipelines and structured pipes.
Khalid Nouh, TAQA’s chief executive officer and JESCO’s chairman of the board, said: “TAQA’s proposed sale of its stake in JESCO represents another significant step in delivering on TAQA’s corporate strategy, fully aligned with the Kingdom’s ambitions and objectives of creating a stronger local steel industry and manufacturing powerhouse. Looking ahead, TAQA will continue to focus its efforts on expanding into technology-driven oil field services and equipment.”
TAQA, which was founded in 2003, specializes in oilfield services and equipment in the region. It provides key services for the delivery of wells from drilling to completion through increased capacity, capacity building and expansion of higher-level services.

Topics: TAQA JESCO ArcelorMittal

Related

Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries
Business & Economy
Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries

Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries

Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Argaam

Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries

Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries
Updated 24 min 20 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet authorized the Minister of Finance to amend the customs duties to protect and encourage the national industries and local agricultural products.
As per the decision posted on the official gazette, Clause 2 of the Royal Decree No. (M/9) has been amended to read as follows: “As per a decision issued from the Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Saudi Customs Authority, the customs duties may be amended to protect and encourage the national industries and local agricultural products, according to the ceilings the Kingdom was committed to in the World Trade Organization, based on a proposal from the General Customs Authority and after coordination with the General Authority for Foreign Trade, provided that a joint study is conducted from both sides, to clarify the expected economic impact before any amendment.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Business & Economy
Saudization rises to over 30% in industrial sector, says minister
Saudi health ministry records 162 new coronavirus cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health ministry records 162 new coronavirus cases

Latest updates

TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail
TAQA sells JESCO stake to ArcelorMittal Jubail
Saudi social enterprise Pay It Forward seeks to make kindness contagious
Saudi social enterprise Pay It Forward seeks to make kindness contagious
Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries
Saudi finance minister authorized to amend customs duties, protect national industries
Yemeni riyal on rebound as people voice optimism over new government
Yemeni riyal on rebound as people voice optimism over new government
Survey reveals alienation of Kurdish youth in Turkey
Survey reveals alienation of Kurdish youth in Turkey

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.