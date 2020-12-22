You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanese MPs discuss fresh measures to fight COVID-19

Lebanese MPs discuss fresh measures to fight COVID-19

Lebanese MPs discuss fresh measures to fight COVID-19
This picture taken on March 21, 2020 shows an aerial view of the Place de l'Etoile (Sahet al-Nejme) where the Lebanese parliament is located, with the government palace seen behind, in the centre of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/25k8u

Updated 22 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese MPs discuss fresh measures to fight COVID-19

Lebanese MPs discuss fresh measures to fight COVID-19
  • The preventive measures were applied during the legislative session of parliament on Monday at the UNESCO palace instead of the parliament headquarters
Updated 22 December 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Ministry of Health’s scientific committee has recommended that flights from London to Beirut be suspended for a few days pending more information on the new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain.
The committee recommended that expatriates heading to Lebanon for the holidays change their route if they were traveling through London and commit to mandatory home quarantine for five days, after which they must take a PCR test.
The preventive measures were applied during the legislative session of parliament on Monday at the UNESCO palace instead of the parliament headquarters.
This is because the palace’s hall is more spacious, allowing for the application of social-distancing measures. In addition, members of parliament and the attendees wore face coverings throughout.
Parliament also passed a law to ratify the proposal to lift banking secrecy for anyone involved in public affairs.
Parliament, according to Speaker Nabih Berri, issued a decision that all state bodies, including the Banque du Liban, the ministries, departments and public institutions, are subject to a financial or forensic audit in response to a letter from President Michel Aoun to parliament.
Parliament recommended this decision in a previous session. Berri said: “Parliament cannot respond to Aoun’s message with a law.”
Parliament referred the bill — aimed at recovering cash and financial portfolios transferred abroad — to the joint committees, provided it was completed within 15 days. The move led to a loss of the impetus on which parliament is counting to recover stolen money transferred abroad.
Caretaker Minister of the Displaced Ghada Shreim said: “We had hoped to pass the bill to retrieve the money transferred abroad after Oct. 17 instead of referring it to the committees. Recovering these funds is the first step on a long road.”
Parliament also passed a law for the first time punishing sexual harassment, especially in the workplace, and another amending the law to protect women and other family members from domestic violence.
Claudine Aoun, president of the National Commission for Lebanese Women, described the move as a positive step to protect women from sexual harassment and domestic violence.
Caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan, meanwhile, stressed the need to comply with coronavirus preventive measures during the holidays, warning that the repercussions of failing to do so could be tragic.
The scientific committee noted during its meeting on Monday “the absence of public mobilization in the country and the decline in the rate of wearing face-coverings,” according to Hassan.
As of Monday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lebanon reached 158,104, at a rate of more than 1,500 cases a day. Sometimes more than 2,000 cases were recorded a day. The death toll has reached 1,281, at a rate of 10 deaths a day.
In Lebanon’s medical sector, 1,904 COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date since the first infection was detected last February.
Meanwhile, eight of those detained in the Lebanese Army’s Military Police Prison in Rihaniya over the Beirut port explosion have contracted COVID-19 from a security guard.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
Business & Economy
Lebanon parliament clears way for forensic audit of central bank
Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes
Middle-East
Lebanon police scuffle with students protesting tuition hikes

Departing UN peace envoy issues stark warning about plight of Palestinian people

Updated 22 December 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

Departing UN peace envoy issues stark warning about plight of Palestinian people

Departing UN peace envoy issues stark warning about plight of Palestinian people
  • In his final briefing, Nickolay Mladenov painted a bleak picture of life under occupation and said the world must not stand by and do nothing
  • He urged Quartet on the Middle East and Arab partners to work toward a return to “meaningful” negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians
Updated 22 December 2020
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: In his final briefing as the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov’s words vividly encapsulated the epic tragedies that have unfolded during decades of struggle.

“Israelis and Palestinians, Jews and Arabs have lived with conflict for too long,” the envoy told the UN Security Council on Monday. “Loss and displacement are part of the personal history of every single household.”

The harsh realities the Palestinian people face have been exacerbated of late by a severe, $88 million gap in funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). This raised fears that the agency might have to suspend the life-saving services it provides to refugees across the region, including health care and education.

The organization has been scrambling for funds since US President Donald Trump announced in August 2018 that his administration had “stopped massive amounts of money that we were paying to the Palestinians.” The move reversed a policy adopted for the past 70 years by every US president, Republican and Democrat, at the heart of which lies the fundamental American value of helping the world’s most vulnerable peoples.

“The agency is not only a lifeline for millions of Palestine refugees, and fully engaged in the fight against COVID-19, but it is also critical for regional stability,” Mladenov told the Security Council.

He renewed his appeal for proper funding of UNRWA, highlighting the alarming fact that 2.45 million Palestinians, about 47 percent of the population, are in need of aid simply to survive. The money would help to pay for the secular education of half a million Palestinian children, in addition to vaccinations and health clinics that care for more than three million stateless refugees who have nowhere else to turn for help.

Some donors, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Canada, have stepped in with increased contributions to offset part of what the US has cut, but not enough to remove the risk that UNRWA might have to reduce the services it provides.

Mladenov’s briefing covered developments during the period Nov. 21 to Dec. 10, during which violence continued. In particular, he highlighted ongoing incidents of Palestinian children being killed at the hands of Israeli security forces.

“I am appalled that children continue to be victims — with a particularly troubling series of incidents over the past month in the Occupied Palestinian Territories,” he said. “Children should not be the target of violence or put in harm’s way.”

He urged both Israeli and Palestinian authorities to carry out “impartial and prompt” investigations into all allegations of excessive use of force. He reiterated that “security forces must exercise maximum restraint and may use lethal force only when strictly unavoidable in order to protect life.”

UN watchdogs and civil-society organizations have documented 155 cases since 2013 of Palestinian children killed by Israeli soldiers using live ammunition or crowd-control weapons. In only three of the cases were criminal charges filed, and they were later dropped in one of them.
 

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Mladenov also called on Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other militants to immediately halt “the indiscriminate launching of rockets and mortars toward Israeli civilian population centers.”

In response to continuing instances of Gaza courts handing down death sentences, in violation of Palestinian law, the envoy urged Hamas to order “an immediate moratorium on executions and cease the use of military tribunals to try civilians.”

He also expressed concern about “continued settler-related violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.” He urged Israeli authorities to abide by international law, protect Palestinians from violence by Israeli settlers and ensure that farmers can access their land freely and safely.

Mladenov’s report also covered the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2334. Adopted in December 2016, it states that Israeli settlements violate international law and calls for an end to such activity.

One of the major impediments to a two-state solution, the envoy said, remains the advancement by the Israeli government of “controversial settlement plans that had been frozen for years” in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

“The advancement of all settlement activity must cease immediately,” Mladenov added, because it constitutes a “flagrant violation” of UN resolutions and international law.

He said he is also “deeply concerned” by the continued seizures and demolitions of Palestinian schools and buildings used for humanitarian projects.

“I call on Israeli authorities to end the demolition of Palestinian property and the displacement and eviction of Palestinians,” he added.

Mladenov ended on a hopeful note with an appeal for peace. He said that this remains an achievable aim that can be successfully mediated by the Quartet on the Middle East (comprising the UN, the US, the EU and Russia) and its Arab partners who, along with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, “must work together to return to the path of meaningful negotiations.”

“The world cannot leave the situation unattended” he added, reiterating the global consensus on the two-state solution: “No one in the international community questions the foundation that any resolution … must be based on two states and requires engagement between the parties and not through violence.”

Both sides must “look inward (to) protect the goal of sustainable peace,” he said.

Mladenov was appointed to his role as special coordinator in February 2015. He will step down in January, after being named the new UN envoy for Libya.

Norwegian veteran diplomat Tor Wennesland will take over from Mladenov, who described his successor as “one of the most capable diplomats I have ever worked with.”
 

Topics: Israel Palestinians

Related

Palestinian foreign minister urges Israel to return to talks
Middle-East
Palestinian foreign minister urges Israel to return to talks
Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinian kids must be held accountable, say UN watchdogs
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers who kill Palestinian kids must be held accountable, say UN watchdogs

Latest updates

Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans
Boris Herrmann and Team Malizia racing to save the world’s oceans
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 19,528
Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections
Thailand confirms 427 new coronavirus infections
Vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia
Vaccination centers to open soon in parts of Saudi Arabia
King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges
King Salman promotes, appoints 17 judges

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.