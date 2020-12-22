You are here

  • Home
  • BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant

BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant

BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant
BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wys9x

Updated 22 December 2020
AP

BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant

BioNTech CEO confident COVID-19 vaccine will work on UK variant
  • UK variant are 99 percent the same as on the prevailing strains
  • BioNTech’s vaccine is authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain
Updated 22 December 2020
AP

BERLIN: German pharmaceutical company BioNTech is confident that its coronavirus vaccine works against the new UK variant, but further studies are need to be completely sure, its chief executive said Tuesday.
The variant, detected mainly in London and the southeast of England in recent weeks, has sparked concern worldwide because of signs that it may spread more easily. While there is no indication it causes more serious illness, numerous countries in Europe and beyond have restricted travel from the UK as a result.
“We don’t know at the moment if our vaccine is also able to provide protection against this new variant,” Ugur Sahin told a news conference the day after the vaccine was approved for use in the European Union. “But scientifically, it is highly likely that the immune response by this vaccine also can deal with the new virus variants.”
Sahin said that the proteins on the UK variant are 99 percent the same as on the prevailing strains, and therefore BioNTech has “scientific confidence” that its vaccine will be effective.
“But we will know it only if the experiment is done and we will need about two weeks from now to get the data,” he said. “The likelihood that our vaccine works ... is relatively high.”
Should the vaccine need to be adjusted for the new variant the company could do so in about 6 weeks, said Ugur, though regulators might have to approve the changes before the shots can be used.
BioNTech’s vaccine, developed together with US pharmaceutical company Pfizer, is authorized for use in more than 45 countries including Britain, the United States and the EU.

Topics: Coronavirus Pfizer-BioNTech

Related

No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
World
No evidence Pfizer vaccine won't work against new strain: EMA chief
US FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
World
US FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands

US warship sails by China-claimed Spratly Islands
  • Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain ‘asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands’
Updated 22 December 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: An American warship sailed through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea on Thursday, in the latest challenge to Beijing’s sweeping territorial claims in the region.
Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain “asserted navigational rights and freedoms in the Spratly Islands,” the US Seventh fleet said in a statement.
“This freedom of navigation operation ... upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan,” it added.
China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it.
The region is believed to have valuable oil and gas deposits.
Further angering those countries, and the US, Beijing has moved aggressively to build reefs into artificial islands capable of hosting military planes.
The move came amid a rise in US-China tensions over the coronavirus epidemic, in which Washington has accused Beijing of hiding and downplaying the initial outbreak detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
Relations between both countries have been strained on multiple levels since Donald Trump took office in 2017. A trade war launched by Trump has infuriated Beijing, as did his authorization of a $1.3 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which China considers a rebel province.

Topics: China US Spratly Islands

Related

Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
World
Chinese destroyer extremely close to American warship: US
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’
World
US says China missile test in South China Sea ‘disturbing’

Latest updates

Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.