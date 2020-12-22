Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows

DUBAI: Despite lockdowns and travel bans in effect across the world, people are still trying to get festive during the holidays and what better way to get into the spirit than taking in a virtual concert?



keywords

A number of online concerts have taken place to keep people around the world entertained at home.

This week, Australian singer Kylie Minogue presented a duet performance on TV for a Christmas special with Australian singer and songwriter Delta Goodrem.

During the show, Minogue stepped out in a turquoise crepe gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. The long beaded dress with its hip-grazing slit hailed from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection.

“LOVED singing with @deltagoodrem for her Australian Christmas Special!” she wrote to her 2.1 million Instagram followers after the show that aired on Australia’s Channel Nine.

This is not the first time Minogue has championed an Arab label. In November, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio during a shoot for her 15th studio album “Disco.”

Minogue was a vision in an all-white, feather couture jumpsuit from the fashion house, founded by designer Mohammed Ashi.

Meanwhile, US singer and songwriter Sabrina Claudio also turned to Hobeika this week to design the glitzy gown she wore during her live performance on US TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

The dazzling form-fitting creation, from the Baskinta-born designer’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, boasted iridescent sequins and beading throughout with various shades of green.

The 24-year-old talent sang “Warm December,” which is featured on her new album “Christmas Blues” that she released last month.

Claudio, who boasts one million followers on Instagram, shared clips and pictures from the performance and captioned the shots: “Just want to express my gratitude to everyone behind the scenes who work so hard to keep ‘Sabrina Claudio’ going.

“My team, my glam, my boys, the creatives on every set… I’m just the face of it all but there are sooooo many talented and hardworking individuals working alongside me to bring every single vision to life. Thank you for your passion and dedication (sic),” she added.