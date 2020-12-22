You are here

  • Home
  • Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows

Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows

Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows
Singer Sabrina Claudio recently performed on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (File/ Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n66ad

Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows

Singing sensations Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Claudio tap Lebanese designer for holiday shows
Updated 22 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Despite lockdowns and travel bans in effect across the world, people are still trying to get festive during the holidays and what better way to get into the spirit than taking in a virtual concert?

 

Arabic calligraphy: Ancient craft, modern art
For the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Year of Arabic Calligraphy in 2020/21, we take an in-depth look at how the craft has developed from ancient to modern times.

Enter


keywords

 

A number of online concerts have taken place to keep people around the world entertained at home.  

This week, Australian singer Kylie Minogue presented a duet performance on TV for a Christmas special with Australian singer and songwriter Delta Goodrem.  

During the show, Minogue stepped out in a turquoise crepe gown by Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika. The long beaded dress with its hip-grazing slit hailed from his Spring/Summer 2021 collection. 

“LOVED singing with @deltagoodrem for her Australian Christmas Special!” she wrote to her 2.1 million Instagram followers after the show that aired on Australia’s Channel Nine. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ashi Studio (@ashistudio)

This is not the first time Minogue has championed an Arab label. In November, she shared a snap on Instagram wearing Saudi-helmed label Ashi Studio during a shoot for her 15th studio album “Disco.” 

Minogue was a vision in an all-white, feather couture jumpsuit from the fashion house, founded by designer Mohammed Ashi. 

Meanwhile, US singer and songwriter Sabrina Claudio also turned to Hobeika this week to design the glitzy gown she wore during her live performance on US TV host Jimmy Kimmel’s show. 

The dazzling form-fitting creation, from the Baskinta-born designer’s Fall/Winter 2020-2021 collection, boasted iridescent sequins and beading throughout with various shades of green.

The 24-year-old talent sang “Warm December,” which is featured on her new album “Christmas Blues” that she released last month. 

Claudio, who boasts one million followers on Instagram, shared clips and pictures from the performance and captioned the shots: “Just want to express my gratitude to everyone behind the scenes who work so hard to keep ‘Sabrina Claudio’ going.

“My team, my glam, my boys, the creatives on every set… I’m just the face of it all but there are sooooo many talented and hardworking individuals working alongside me to bring every single vision to life. Thank you for your passion and dedication (sic),” she added.

Topics: Kylie Minogue Delta Goodrem

George Clooney talks isolation, ‘The Midnight Sky’

Updated 22 December 2020
Raffi Boghosian & Deema Al-Khudair

George Clooney talks isolation, ‘The Midnight Sky’

George Clooney talks isolation, ‘The Midnight Sky’
Updated 22 December 2020
Raffi Boghosian & Deema Al-Khudair

LOS ANGELES/ JEDDAH: Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney is no stranger to the big screen, but his latest outing — both as lead actor and director — is set to drop on Netflix on Monday, and offers viewers a post-apocalyptic tale to get their teeth into.

Arabic calligraphy: Ancient craft, modern art
For the Saudi Ministry of Culture's Year of Arabic Calligraphy in 2020/21, we take an in-depth look at how the craft has developed from ancient to modern times.
Enter
keywords

“The Midnight Sky” follows a lone scientist in the Arctic as he races to contact a crew of astronauts returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

According to Clooney, it plays on the feelings of isolation that many worldwide may be experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic as isolating at home is enforced by many countries.

“After we finished shooting, the pandemic came around and it became clear that what the story really was enveloping was our desperate need to be home, and our desperate need to be close to the people we love and in communication with the people we love, and near them, and how difficult that struggle is to communicate to one another,” he said at a recent press conference.

It is a sentiment that the actor felt on a personal level too, as he and wife Amal Clooney, as well as their two children, found themselves stuck at home during the pandemic.

“I miss my parents, you know. I miss my sister, and I think Amal misses her parents … We’re looking forward to getting through this part,” he told Arab News in a separate interview.

Apart from exploring feelings of isolation, the film also comments on what human beings are capable of doing to each other.

“We wanted to talk about what man was capable of doing to man and mankind, and I was talking to Netflix about my take on it … all of the anger and the hatred, and all of the things that have been playing out in our lives, not just the US but all over the world,” Clooney said.

Shooting the movie was no mean feat as he was diagnosed with pancreatitis before filming began.

“I was weak for the first month while we were in Iceland. It’s actually helpful in a way as an actor because I’m playing a guy who’s dying, so it didn’t harm that,” Clooney said, adding that it is “hard as the director because the director is like the general, and you’ve got to get a couple hundred people to move all at the same time.”

Topics: George Clooney The Midnight Sky

Latest updates

Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Iraq to impose a partial curfew starting next Thursday
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Tuesday trading: SABIC, Aramco edge up
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Frankly Speaking: Kingdom needs to inject $200 Billion into industry, says Saudi Tourism Minister
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Qatar still turning blind eye to labor abuse: HRW
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm
Saudi-backed TruKKer secures $10m venture debt from US firm

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.