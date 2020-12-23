Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights

DUBAI: Around 1,485 Egyptians have been stranded in countries across the Middle East, after a series of flight suspensions over the past days, local daily Ahram Online has reported.
The stranded Egyptians have been submitting online applications for support from their home country, the country’s Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Minister Nabila Makram said.
The applications were mostly coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, she added.
Makram said she is following up with stranded nationals and providing them with support, including if they want to return to Egypt.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman announced on Monday that they were suspending flights after a more infections coronavirus strain was reported in Britain.
