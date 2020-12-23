Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights

You are here

Egyptian citizens queue at Kuwait International Airport before boarding a repatriation flight to Cairo, in Kuwait City on May 5, 2020. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Around 1,485 Egyptians have been stranded in countries across the Middle East, after a series of flight suspensions over the past days, local daily Ahram Online has reported.
The stranded Egyptians have been submitting online applications for support from their home country, the country’s Emigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Minister Nabila Makram said.
The applications were mostly coming from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Turkey, she added.
Makram said she is following up with stranded nationals and providing them with support, including if they want to return to Egypt.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Oman announced on Monday that they were suspending flights after a more infections coronavirus strain was reported in Britain.

CAIRO: Egypt has called off all New Year’s celebrations in order to stem rising coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said Wednesday.
“There will be no New Year’s celebrations or gatherings as part of the precautionary measures taken to confront the coronavirus,” the premier said in a statement released after a cabinet meeting.
Egypt’s daily novel coronavirus caseload has been increasing steadily in recent weeks, and the Arab world’s most populous country has officially recorded more than 127,000 cases, including over 7,100 deaths.
While the official recovery rate remains high, limited testing of the general population has stoked fears that cases are going undetected.
On Monday, Mohammed Al-Nady, a member of Egypt’s national coronavirus crisis committee, told prominent talk show host Lamees Al-Hadidi that “infections, in reality, are at least 10 times higher than what is officially announced, and that’s being kind.”
Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed told Wednesday’s cabinet meeting that 364 hospitals nationwide, with a capacity of 5,000 “care beds” and equipped with 2,400 respirators, would be ready to receive critically ill Covid-19 patients when needed, according to the statement.

