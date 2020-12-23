You are here

  • Home
  • No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says
The UK is bound to the EU’s tariff-free single market until a post-Brexit transition period expires at the end of the year. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/chqbu

Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says
  • ‘There’s still the same serious areas of disagreement’
Updated 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain and the European Union have still not clinched a Brexit trade deal as serious issues remain unresolved that prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson signing up to an accord, a British minister said on Wednesday.
“I’m still reasonably optimistic but there’s no news to report to you this morning,” Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told Sky News.
“There’s still the same serious areas of disagreement ... we’re working through those issues, our negotiators will keep going,” he said. “But at the moment there isn’t sufficient progress. It isn’t a deal that the prime minister feels he can sign us up to.”

Topics: trade economy EU Britain UK Brexit

Related

UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal
Business & Economy
UK-EU face weekend ‘last attempt’ to get trade deal
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure
Business & Economy
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 23 December 2020
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday
Updated 23 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Wednesday.

1) Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s (Advanced) board of directors recommended a 6.5 percent cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020, at SR0.65 ($0.17) per share, amounting to SAR 140.7 million.

2) Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. posted a net profit after Zakat and tax of SR50.7 million for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30, 2020.

3) Samba Financial Group’s board of directors approved the resignation of Rania Mahmoud Nashar from the position of Group CEO, effective Jan. 31, 2021.

4) Saudi Industrial Investment Group’s (SIIG) board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR0.5 per share.

5) Dallah Healthcare Co. (DHC) completed the acquisition of 78.59 percent stake in Makkah Medical Center Co. for SR161.1 million.

6) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) secured alternative Sharia-compliant banking facilities from the Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) at a total value of SR3.6 billion.

7) Ataa Educational Co. signed an agreement to fully acquire Education International Schools LLC for a total value of SR40 million.

8) Saudi Fisheries Co. received the ownership transfer certificate for the 6,264 square meter land plot in Riyadh from the notary public.

9) Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT) requiring it to amend Zakat declarations submitted from 2014 to 2018.

10) Brent crude on Wednesday declined 70 cents to reach $49.38 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 67 cents to reach $46.35/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi Tadawul Markets Saudi Arabia

Related

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019
Business & Economy
Thursday trading: Tadawul index recorded its highest point since July 2019

Latest updates

No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says
No Brexit trade deal yet as serious issues remain, British minister says
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Russia not expecting ‘anything good’ from Biden administration
Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights
Egyptians stuck abroad after Gulf countries suspend flights
New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online
New Year’s Eve celebration at Dubai Downtown to be streamed online
10 things to watch on Tadawul today
10 things to watch on Tadawul today

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.