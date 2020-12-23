You are here

  • Home
  • UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases
A pedestrian wearing a face mask the COVID-19 pandemic, walks along a street in central London on December 22, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkh88

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases
  • The number of recorded deaths on Wednesday — 744 — was the highest figure since April
  • Hancock said from Dec. 26, many more parts of southern England would be also be added to the highest level of social mixing restrictions
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country, pushing the number of cases to a record level.
Britain reported almost 40,000 new infections as the mutated variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, causes the number of cases and hospital admissions to soar.
The number of recorded deaths — 744 — was also the highest figure since April.
“Against this backdrop of rising infections, rising hospitalizations and rising numbers of people dying from coronavirus, it is absolutely vital that we act,” health minister Matt Hancock told a media briefing. “We simply cannot have the kind of Christmas that we all yearn for.”
On Saturday, tight social mixing restrictions measures were brought in for London, southeast England and Wales while plans to ease curbs over Christmas across the nation were either dramatically scaled back or scrapped altogether.
Hancock said from Dec. 26, many more parts of southern England would be also be added to the highest level of social mixing restrictions, joining the 16 million already in Tier 4, while other areas across the country currently in lower tiers would also face tighter curbs.
The governments in Scotland and Northern Ireland have already announced that nearly everyone living in those countries would be subjected to the highest level of restrictions after Christmas.
Hancock said there was on average 1909 COVID hospital admissions a day, with 18,943 people currently in hospital with the coronavirus, levels not seen since the peak of the first outbreak in April.

Topics: Coronavirus UK

Related

First Eurostar passengers depart UK for Paris as border reopens
World
First Eurostar passengers depart UK for Paris as border reopens
Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations
Business & Economy
Pound rises above $1.35 on Brexit trade deal expectations

First Eurostar passengers depart UK for Paris as border reopens

Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

First Eurostar passengers depart UK for Paris as border reopens

First Eurostar passengers depart UK for Paris as border reopens
  • French authorities relaxed the travel restrictions on Tuesday evening, 48 hours after banning arrivals from the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain
  • A Eurostar spokesman said that only 60 of the 900 seats available on the first train had been taken
Updated 23 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Passengers supplied with negative virus tests on Wednesday boarded the first Eurostar trains from London to France since border closures, eager to spend Christmas with their families.
Shortly before the departure of the first train to Paris from St Pancras Station at 0906 GMT, the terminal remained noticeably quieter than would normally be expected two days before Christmas.
Only a few passengers gathered around the station's ticket offices for boarding, dragging their suitcases and brandishing their all-important negative test results.
"I had already taken a ticket on Monday, finally they postponed it to today, I hope to be able to leave," Francesco, a 28-year-old student, told AFP. "Family vacations are important."
A Eurostar spokesman said that only 60 of the 900 seats available on the first train had been taken.
French authorities relaxed the travel restrictions on Tuesday evening, 48 hours after banning arrivals from the UK to curb the spread of a new coronavirus strain discovered in the country.
Under the new rules set to be reviewed on December 31, French citizens as well as foreigners residing in France or in the European Union, and those making essential journeys, can now cross the border again. To do so, they must provide a negative Covid test that is less than 72 hours old.
At St Pancras, Sara Wood, a 57-year-old catering manager, was able to provide a recent negative result because she is tested every week at her workplace and said she was "very happy" to be going home to Creuse in central France.
"I normally travel back and forth every week, but I haven't been able to because of Covid. So this is the first time I'm going home in eight months," she said.
Other passengers waited nervously to see if results from tests they had taken in anticipation of the journey would come in time.
Sheila Finnan, who was originally supposed to return home to Paris on Tuesday, described the situation over testing as a "total mess", with no opportunity for screening at the station itself.
She was stopped from boarding the morning's first train out of London because she didn't have a negative test result and was going to wait for the 1900 GMT service after taking a new test earlier in the day.
"Hopefully the result will be negative, and I'll wait here for another eight hours," she said.
Staff at St Pancras were telling travellers where to go to get tested, but many were still leaving without being able to catch their trains.
The first vehicles with passengers disembarked in Calais from Dover overnight, after the English port reopened to outgoing traffic, an AFP correspondent saw.
The first passenger passed through the Channel Tunnel at around 0200 GMT, and the first trucks were due to cross the Pas-de-Calais on Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for Getlink, which operates the Eurotunnel.
Clement Beaune, French minister for European Affairs, told BFM TV the number of trains and planes linking the UK to France could be adapted to meet a possible rise in demand.
However, Eurostar said there had not been a large surge in reservations.
"There is no reason to add more trains," a spokesman for the subsidiary of France's state-owned railway company said.
Air France restarted its usual flight schedule on Wednesday, running four return flights between Paris and London, two between Paris and Manchester and one between Paris and Edinburgh.
During the 48-hour suspension of flights from the United Kingdom, Air France kept running two return flights to London and one to Manchester but the planes carried only cargo.

Topics: EU Coronavirus World Health Organization (WHO)

Related

Special Carelessness may be fueling rapid spread of coronavirus mutation in UK, say WHO experts
World
Carelessness may be fueling rapid spread of coronavirus mutation in UK, say WHO experts

Latest updates

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases
UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases
DiplomaticQuarter: Bangladesh envoy lauds IMCTC’s works
Tigres finally taste victory in CONCACAF Champions League
Call to unify health protocols to boost tourism in Arab world
Hovland, Finau join stellar 2021 Saudi International field

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.