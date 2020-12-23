Riyadh welcomes new high-end bowling center

Sala Entertainment, a company specializing in high-end family entertainment, has officially opened the Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra Mall. The company plans to locally expand its network of entertainment centers across the Kingdom.

Sala Entertainment has adopted the newest bowling concepts in the new centers, which includes easy automatic scoring with social media interface. This allows scores to be posted to the player’s account, enabling them to share the scores with friends and receive direct encouragement from them. Strike 10 is spread across an area of 1,340 square meters, and is equipped with 80 60-foot bowling lanes from QubicaAMF, a global provider of bowling equipment, as well as bumper lanes for beginners’ training, suitable for all ages and skill levels.

The bowling center is fully equipped to host both national and regional bowling tournaments.

Alongside the opening of Strike 10, Sala Entertainment opened Bob’s Cafe, a trendy restaurant serving delicacies from the American cuisine, including the famous Angus burger with a serving of buffalo wings, in addition to a selection of appetizers, beverages and desserts.

Mohammed Attia, CEO of Sala Entertainment, said: “The opening of Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to achieve local expansion. Strike 10 is a major addition to the family entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia. The center is fully equipped to provide entertainment for all community segments, including the sports youth segments.”

He added: “The center we opened today is our second branch in the Kingdom, and we will soon open our third center at Al-Nakheel Mall Extension in Riyadh. In the near future, we will open other centers in different regions of the Kingdom, including in the western region.”