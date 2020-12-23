Riyadh welcomes new high-end bowling center

You are here

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Sala Entertainment, a company specializing in high-end family entertainment, has officially opened the Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh’s Al-Hamra Mall. The company plans to locally expand its network of entertainment centers across the Kingdom. 

Sala Entertainment has adopted the newest bowling concepts in the new centers, which includes easy automatic scoring with social media interface. This allows scores to be posted to the player’s account, enabling them to share the scores with friends and receive direct encouragement from them. Strike 10 is spread across an area of 1,340 square meters, and is equipped with 80 60-foot bowling lanes from QubicaAMF, a global provider of bowling equipment, as well as bumper lanes for beginners’ training, suitable for all ages and skill levels. 

The bowling center is fully equipped to host both national and regional bowling tournaments.

Alongside the opening of Strike 10, Sala Entertainment opened Bob’s Cafe, a trendy restaurant serving delicacies from the American cuisine, including the famous Angus burger with a serving of buffalo wings, in addition to a selection of appetizers, beverages and desserts.

Mohammed Attia, CEO of Sala Entertainment, said: “The opening of Strike 10 bowling center in Riyadh comes as part of the company’s strategic plan to achieve local expansion. Strike 10 is a major addition to the family entertainment destinations in Saudi Arabia. The center is fully equipped to provide entertainment for all community segments, including the sports youth segments.”

He added: “The center we opened today is our second branch in the Kingdom, and we will soon open our third center at Al-Nakheel Mall Extension in Riyadh. In the near future, we will open other centers in different regions of the Kingdom, including in the western region.”

Oppo & MBC bring US reality TV show to Middle East

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Updated 23 December 2020
Arab News

Global technology and smartphone company Oppo has collaborated with regional media conglomerate MBC to bring to the Middle East “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” — the Arabic version of the US reality singing competition TV show, “The Masked Singer.” 

Oppo utilized the MBC-produced show to mark the regional debut of the brand’s mascot — Ollie, which has become a popular character with viewers of the celebrity-packed program.

Hosted by Lebanese presenter Anabella Hilal, “The Masked Singer: Inta Min?” sees celebrities compete against each other while their identity is entirely concealed in an elaborate costume. After each celebrity performance, appointed celebrity judges try to guess who they are after listening to them perform and receiving various clues alluding to their identities. Ollie has a special role to play in the show — he hosts the “masked singers” backstage in the Oppo Studio before they make an appearance on stage for a spectacular performance. Ollie is also the custodian of the results — taking his Oppo Reno4 smartphone to share with the presenter what everyone is waiting for after each round.

Oppo has also launched a digital contest that will give viewers a chance to be part of a TV commercial. Participants need to use a specially created Oppo filter that masks their face, follow the music and imitate the actions from a “hero video” — also created by Oppo — and post on their social media channels, including Instagram and Twitter. The most creative entries stand to win prizes, including starring in a TV commercial or winning the company’s smartphone.

Fadi Abu Shamat, director of strategy and development at Oppo MEA, said: “We are very excited about the expansion of our global partnership with ‘The Masked Singer’ that allows us to bring the suspense and thrill of this unique reality competition to the Middle East audiences. This initiative is in line with our ‘glocalization’ strategy that customizes international partnerships and strategies and makes them relevant to people in the region. Music and entertainment are an important part of Arabic hospitality and culture, and we are sure that ‘The Masked Singer: Inta Min?’ will resonate with our regional audience.”

Featuring 12 masked Arab celebrities, the TV show also hosts four celebrity judges including Syrian actor Qusai Khouli, Lebanese singer and actor Cyrine Abdelnour, Egyptian actor Hassan El-Raddad, and Saudi broadcaster Mouhnned Al-Hamdi.

