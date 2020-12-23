Oil firms up on weaker dollar, rise in US crude inventories cap gains

You are here

Analysts reported a 2.7 million barrels rise in US crude inventories last week. (AFP)
Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

  • A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such as crude oil cheaper to holders of other currencies
Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices firmed on Wednesday supported by a weaker dollar, but an unexpected rise in US crude oil inventories capped gains.

Brent crude futures were up 49 cents, or 1 percent, to $50.57 a barrel at 1440 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 56 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $47.58 a barrel. Both contracts fell nearly $1 earlier in the session.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday that US crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for 3.2 million barrel draw.

“The API set the US glut alarm bells ringing,” Stephen Brennock of oil brokerage PVM said.

The falling US dollar, however, supported prices. A weak greenback makes dollar-denominated commodities such as crude oil cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Supply disruptions in Nigeria also lent support.

ExxonMobil issued a force majeure on the Qua Iboe crude oil export terminal last week after a fire hit the Nigerian facility and injured two workers.

A source told Reuters production is expected to resume in early January.

The stream was expected to load about 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December and 150,000 bpd in January.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, though remained elevated as more businesses faced restrictions and consumers hunkered down amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Oil markets remain jittery about the future recovery of demand as a new, highly infectious variant of the novel coronavirus has hit Britain, prompting a slew of countries to shut their borders to the country.

Oil prices came under pressure earlier in the session after US President Donald Trump threatened not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, saying he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks that lawmakers approved on Monday.

Stocks stage small ‘Santa rally,’ Brexit deal hopes lift pound

Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

  • The possibility of a delay to long-awaited and hard-fought spending plans sent US S&P 500 futures down in Asia
Updated 23 December 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Stocks rose on Wednesday as a last-minute intervention by US President Donald Trump over pandemic relief plans failed to wipe out positive sentiment, while the pound gained on the possibility of a Brexit trade deal.

In a video posted on Twitter, Trump said a stimulus bill, agreed after months of wrangling in Congress, was “a disgrace” and that he wanted to increase “ridiculously low” $600 checks for individuals to $2,000.

The possibility of a delay to long-awaited and hard-fought spending plans sent US S&P 500 futures down in Asia, but they later recovered and were trading up 0.25 percent.

“The market is betting on a fiscal deal coming through even if Trump is making noise about it,” said Peter Garnry, head of Equity Strategy Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

The stimulus bill could be amended if the congressional leadership wants to do so, and if they don’t, Trump’s choices are to sign the bill into law, veto it, or do nothing and let it become law.

The stimulus funds are needed as the US recovery stalls and hospitals struggle to cope with a nationwide spike in coronavirus infections at the same time as an even more contagious variant of the disease spreads quickly in Britain.

However, Trump’s remarks kept a lid on gains, with Mizuho analysts saying “hopes for an unambiguous ‘Santa rally’ have been tragically hijacked.”

The MSCI world stock index rose 0.24 percent, but was trading more than 1 percent below record highs struck last week. The index is eyeing gains of over 12 percent for 2020, as trillions of dollars in stimulus have outweighed pandemic pain this year.

European stocks rose 0.23 percent, though Britain’s internationally focused FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent.

Britain and the European Union are nearing a Dec. 31 deadline for a Brexit transition period and have yet to agree on a trade deal.

ITV’s political editor said in a late-night tweet that separate sources had raised the possibility that the two sides would strike a deal on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to hold another call on a trade deal on Wednesday or Thursday, sources with the bloc said.

Ireland’s prime minister said enough progress has been made that a deal was likely, though a British minister said serious issues remained unresolved.

In a further boost for the pound, Paris lifted its ban on freight coming from Britain because of the coronavirus variant.

Sterling rose 0.49 percent against the dollar to $1.3425 and strengthened against the euro to 90.82 pence.

The dollar index was down 0.1 percent and the euro gained 0.28 percent against the greenback, while eurozone bond yields, which move inversely to price, ticked up.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan snapped three days of declines with a 0.6 percent rise, led by a jump in electric vehicle stocks in South Korea and China.

