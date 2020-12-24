Virus dampens holidays worldwide as vaccinations gather speed

You are here

Around 16.4 million people entered the strictest “tier four” measures from Sunday, or 31 percent of England’s population. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of truckers endured Christmas Eve stranded near a major British port, ensnared in the chaos unleashed by a new coronavirus strain, as Western nations accelerated vaccination programs.
European nations on Wednesday had started easing travel bans on Britain to contain a new coronavirus strain that UK officials believe spreads faster, with thousands of lorry drivers stranded in Britain.
But some truckers feared there was little chance of making it across the Channel in time for the holidays, which have been marred around the world because of the pandemic.
“Home for Christmas? Forget it,” said Laurent Beghin, a French driver who delivered his cargo of paint on Sunday but was still stuck in England as of Wednesday.
Scuffles broke out between police and truckers complaining of poor facilities and a lack of virus tests at one lorry park in southern England.
Passengers with negative virus tests on Wednesday also boarded the first Eurostar trains from London to France since border closures were introduced on Sunday, eager to spend Christmas with their families.
The new strain of the virus, which has also been detected in small numbers elsewhere, appears to spread more easily than other types but experts say there is no evidence it is more lethal or resistant to vaccines.
The co-founder of BioNTech — which developed a coronavirus vaccine with Pfizer — has said their prophylactic is “highly likely” to work against the new strain.
Fears over the strain, however, and surging coronavirus infections in general across the continent have severely dampened the mood over the holiday season in many countries.
Germany has been forced to cancel its famous Christmas markets and Pope Francis plans to bring the Vatican’s Christmas midnight mass forward by two hours to meet Italy’s curfew rules.
The European Union is preparing to kick off vaccinations across the bloc on Sunday, hoping to turn the corner in the fight against the virus, which has infected more than 78 million people worldwide with more than 1.7 million deaths.
The United States — the worst-hit country in the world — has already started inoculations, and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that more than one million people have been vaccinated.
CDC director Robert Redfield said it was “an early but important milestone,” but officials admitted that the roll-out was behind schedule.
Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of the government’s Operation Warp Speed, said the objective of injecting 20 million people this month was “unlikely to be met.”
Vaccinations were kicking off elsewhere in the world as well. Switzerland, Qatar and Dubai in the UAE were administered their first shots on Wednesday, while Serbia, hard-hit Mexico, and Costa Rica were set to begin on Thursday.

Even as vaccines are rolled out, many parts of the world are in the grip of worrying waves of infections, forcing governments to reimpose restrictions — including lockdowns of varying intensity — and severely curtail celebrations and gatherings over Christmas and the New Year.
Despite a new cluster of cases, Australia’s biggest city Sydney still plans to celebrate the start of 2021 with its famous Harbor Bridge fireworks — but people are being encouraged to watch it on TV at home.
And in Bethlehem — which Christians believe is the birthplace of Jesus Christ — Christmas mass will be held without worshippers and broadcast online.
Egypt has called off all New Year’s celebrations in order to stem a rise in cases.
In Catholic-majority Philippines, many are choosing to spend Christmas alone instead of visiting family over fears of catching the virus or quarantine rules that make traveling expensive and cumbersome.
“Spending Christmas alone is odd because we know it as time to be with family,” said Kim Patria, 31, who lives alone in Manila and decided not to travel to see her loved ones.
“What’s clear I think is that this is a different Christmas, whether you spend it with family or alone.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

AP

BRUSSELS: After months of talks and at almost the last minute, Britain and the European Union struck a provisional free-trade agreement Thursday that should avert New Year chaos for cross-border traders and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.
With just over a week until the UK’s final split from the EU, the British government said the “deal is done.”
It said the deal was “the first free trade agreement based on zero tariffs and zero quotas that has ever been achieved with the EU.”
EU officials also confirmed an agreement had been reached. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were expected to make statements imminently.
The deal ensures the two sides can continue to trade in goods without tariffs or quotas. But despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain uncertain.
The British and European parliaments both must hold votes on the agreement, though the latter may not happen until after the UK leaves the EU’s economic embrace on Jan. 1.
Months of tense and often testy negotiations gradually whittled differences between the two sides down to three key issues: fair-competition rules, mechanisms for resolving future disputes and fishing rights. The rights of EU boats to trawl in British waters remained the last obstacle before it was resolved.
However, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remain unresolved.
Johnson had insisted the UK would “prosper mightily” even if no deal were reached and the UK had to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms. But his government has acknowledged that a chaotic exit was likely to bring gridlock at Britain’s ports, temporary shortages of some goods and price increases for staple foods.
The EU has long feared that Britain would undercut the bloc’s social, environmental and state aid rules after Brexit, becoming a low-regulation rival on the bloc’s doorstep. Britain denies planning to institute weaker standards but said that having to continue following EU regulations would undermine its sovereignty.
A compromise was eventually reached on the tricky “level playing field” issues. The economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish came to be the final sticking point, with maritime EU nations seeking to retain access to UK waters where they have long fished and Britain insisting it must exercise control as an “independent coastal state,”
Huge gaps over fishing were gradually closed over weeks of intense negotiations in Brussels, even as Johnson continued to insist that a no-deal exit was a likely and satisfactory outcome to the nine months of talks on the future relationship between the EU and its ex-member nation.
It has been 4 1/2 years since Britons voted 52%-48% to leave the EU and — in the words of the Brexiteers’ campaign slogan — “take back control” of the UK’s borders and laws.
It took more than three years of wrangling before Britain left the bloc’s political structures on Jan. 31. Disentangling economies that were closely entwined as part of the EU’s single market for goods and services took even longer.
The UK has remained part of the single market and customs union during an 11-month post-Brexit transition period. As a result, many people so far will have noticed little impact from Brexit.
On Jan. 1, the breakup will start feeling real. The new year will bring huge changes, even with a trade deal. No longer will goods and people be able to move freely between the UK and its continental neighbors without border restrictions.
EU nationals will no longer be able to live and work in Britain without visas - though that does not apply to the more than 3 million already doing so - and Britons can no longer automatically work or retire in EU nations. Exporters and importers face customs declarations, goods checks and other obstacles.
The UK-EU border is already reeling from new restrictions placed on travelers from Britain into France and other European countries due to a new coronavirus variant sweeping through London and southern England. Thousands of trucks were stuck in traffic jams near Dover on Wednesday, waiting for their drivers to get virus tests so they could enter the Eurotunnel to France.
British supermarkets say the backlog will take days to clear and there could be shortages of some fresh produce over the holiday season.
Despite the deal, there are still unanswered questions about huge areas, including security cooperation between the UK and the bloc and access to the EU market for Britain’s huge financial services sector.

Topics: Brexit UK Europe

