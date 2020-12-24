You are here

Last-ditch plea to bring refugee children to UK before Brexit

A Syrian refugee boy stands in front of his family tent at the Moria camp on the island of Lesbos, Greece. (Reuters)
Updated 24 December 2020
Arab News

  • Up to 20 children, many of them from Syria, are stranded in Greece
  • Families, NGOs urging Britain to extend family reunification deadline
LONDON: Time is running out for up to 20 refugee children stranded in Greece to join their relatives in the UK under an EU family-reunification program that will come to an end when Britain leaves the EU.

The UK’s Home Office has warned it will not allow the refugee children — many of them fleeing war-torn Syria — to join their families in the UK if their cases do not make it through the Greek asylum system by Dec. 31.

Once Britain leaves the EU, more narrow family reunion laws that do not allow people to join siblings, aunts or uncles will apply.

The Home Office has ruled out extending the deadline for children, some of whom are homeless, to enter the UK despite delays in the Greek asylum process caused by COVID-19, The Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

The families of some of the children trapped in Greece have urged the British government to extend the deadline and allow the children to reunite with their families.

One Syrian refugee living in the UK has a niece and nephew stranded in Greece whose cases have been delayed.

He fears they could be returned to their hometown of Afrin in northern Syria, which is under the control of Turkey-backed militias.

“The situation there is not just bad, it is very bad. There are many terrorist groups, Isis (Daesh), al-Nusra. They have destroyed our villages. If I was to tell you about the situation for the children of Afrin I would speak all day. There is no future, no education,” he told The Guardian.

“We hope the UK will help all the children who are alone and have family waiting to care for them. I have a great, peaceful life here. I want my niece and nephew to be part of it.” He added: “From every family with a child in Greece, please help us.”

The EU’s Dublin Law allows for refugees under the age of 18 to apply for a transfer to elsewhere in the bloc if they have family living there, but the request must come from their country of arrival once they have been granted asylum there. 

Sandy Protogerou, head of NGO Safe Passage International in Greece, urged the UK to be more flexible.

“Children are waiting longer than usual for cases to be processed here, partly because of the Covid situation. We have about 20 cases waiting now and we understand that the Greeks are trying to prioritise UK cases because of the urgency,” she said.

“But it is the UK Home Office who request that cases are officially registered first in Greece. So it is only the UK who can be flexible on the requirements of the Dublin system. Several of our young people are from Syria, they are trapped all over Greece, some are homeless, there is huge pressure on accommodation for refugees here.”

The Home Office said it is fulfilling its legal obligations under the EU family reunification scheme and will process all cases that enter the system in the UK before the end of the transition period.

Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine

Ellie Aben

Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine

  • Philippines has the world’s longest holiday season, starts countdown in September
MANILA: Filipinos are expected to find new ways of celebrating Christmas due to a disruption in festivities brought by coronavirus-related restrictions.
The Philippines’ capital region, Metro Manila, will remain under general community quarantine until the end of the year. While decorations are up, Christmas parties and large family gatherings are not allowed in the country which has the world’s longest holiday season and normally starts the Christmas countdown
in September.
“Like the commercial of a popular bank in the Philippines, Filipinos will still find ways to celebrate Christmas,” RJ Fernandez, a government worker, told Arab News
on Thursday.
“It will be a somber and guarded atmosphere, but the occasion goes on, albeit in a more muted manner,” he said, adding that to still feel the holiday spirit he had hung a big Christmas lantern on his doorway.
While people have been seen at malls doing their Christmas shopping, there are no crowds as usual. Children are absent as they are not allowed to step outside their homes. Robert Cua, a Filipino-Chinese businessman, said that this year it will only be a simple family Christmas celebration, not the usual big clan gathering they normally have during this time of year.
Marina Agustin, a retired public affairs officer, said she will spend Christmas with only her siblings and their children.
“Relatives, who come to also visit my mother, will not be around this year. We are also not going to the traditional midnight mass, I will just watch it online. As for the food, we are not doing a potluck this Christmas. We will just prepare some food for our Nochebuena,” she said.
As for gifts, Agustin said that only children and their household staff will receive presents as the pandemic had also hit Christmas budgets.
Fely Baltazar, an accountant, said she and her relatives have missed gathering for breakfasts after dawn masses in the lead up to Christmas Eve, which has been a tradition in their family. “But we are still grateful to have our family around, and hopeful that this pandemic will end soon,” she said.
Others interviewed by Arab News said there will be less food on their tables for the night of Christmas Eve, but what is important is that they will be celebrating it with their loved ones.
But not everyone will be home.
Evhan Mañalac, who works at a US military base in Kandahar, Afghanistan, told Arab News that due to coronavirus travel restrictions this is the first time she is not able to be in the Philippines for Christmas to spend the holiday with her children.
“We will just be joining them virtually to celebrate Christmas. At least we have technology,” she said.
Many of those in the UK will also not be able to return home as on Wednesday the Philippines imposed a ban on flights from Britain until Dec. 31 due to the perceived threat from a new coronavirus strain first detected in the country.
 

