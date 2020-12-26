You are here

New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month

New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month
Olay TV, owned by businessman and former minister Cavit Caglar, began broadcasting on November 30 but was pulled off the air on Friday. (File/Getty Images)
New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month

New independent Turkish TV channel shuts down after less than a month
  • Olay TV is a casualty of deteriorating press freedom in Turkey
  • The station’s executive editor claimed Caglar had bowed to government pressure
ANKARA: An independent TV channel in Turkey that opened 26 days ago shut down abruptly on Friday evening, allegedly under pressure from government circles.

Olay TV, which is owned by Turkish businessman and former right-wing minister Cavit Caglar, stood out in the country’s media landscape by not being pro-government or being owned by companies affiliated with the government. 

Opposition lawmaker and investigative journalist Ahmet Sik said that the presidency had drawn up a list of people who would be fired from the channel. They included female anchor Nevsin Mengu, who went viral several times for being outspoken with her criticism.

The channel was criticised by governmental circles for broadcasting the weekly parliamentary meeting of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in full, something all other channels have been avoiding for years.

Caglar is alleged to have told the channel’s manager that he could not withstand mounting government pressure over Olay TV’s critical editorial line.

Berk Esen, a political scientist from Sabanci University in Istanbul, said the government’s move against Olay TV had once again demonstrated that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s administration had little tolerance for critical voices in Turkey’s media sector.

“Despite being established only one month ago, Olay TV has quickly gained status as an independent media organ and gained a huge following thanks to its high-quality staff and bold stance against the government's de facto ban on critical stories,” he told Arab News. “They paid the ultimate price for their independence. In an environment of heightened opposition against the ruling party, pro-government media controls nearly 90 percent of Turkish TV stations and newspapers.”

He added that Olay TV’s closure meant there was only space for a few satellite channels close to the opposition party, like Halk TV, KRT TV and the foreign-owned FOX TV, as Turkish air waves were generally off-limits to the government’s critics.

Turkey’s Association of Contemporary Journalists called the channel’s closure “a day of shame for the media freedom.” Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said: “Turkey doesn't deserve this darkness.”

The country’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTUK), is imposing sanctions against the few remaining dissident TV and radio channels, including days-long broadcasting bans and levying heavy fines.   

“The closure of Olay TV in less than a month as a result of government pressure is a shame for our democracy!” Ahmet Davutoglu, leader of the breakaway Future Party and former Erdogan ally, tweeted. “Why are you afraid of independent journalists? Do not forget that only those who have dubious jobs, get involved in dirty relationships and deceive people with lies, are afraid of the media.”

Experts said that sanctions on critical media that pushed journalists to avoid “sensitive topics” for coverage directly violated people’s right to free speech and to be informed through media pluralism.

RTUK has been criticized for losing its impartiality and serving as a censorship instrument to intimidate the media. It recently imposed a five-day broadcasting suspension on Halk TV, which is affiliated with the CHP, and Tele 1.

“The government’s strong control and censorship over the media has prevented voters from having access to different viewpoints and allowed the ruling elites to frame and even manipulate the public debate in an attempt to protect themselves from criticism,” Esen added.

RTUK fined Haberturk TV station for airing remarks from an opposition politician criticizing a Qatari investment in Turkish military tank production. The fine was justified on the basis of “preserving the integrity of the state.”

A TV channel risks losing its broadcasting license if it is sanctioned three times for the same provision within a year.

“The media's subordination to pro-government actors was a consequence of the breakdown of Turkish democracy and the transition to a competitive authoritarian regime under the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) rule,” Esen said. “A lack of independent media organs make the transition to a democratic regime all the more difficult.”

The leader of the breakaway DEVA Party Ali Babacan, who was Erdogan’s former economy tsar, also criticized the Olay TV shutdown.

He was a guest of the channel a day before it closed. Other outlets remain hesitant about inviting leaders of breakaway parties for fear of drawing government ire.

“This is the reflection of how press freedom is restricted in Turkey. Don't be afraid of talking, Turkey,” Babacan tweeted.

No government official has responded to the allegations of censorship.

Topics: Turkey opposition TV station

Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year

Nayla Tueni holds a blank edition of her newspaper during a news conference in Beirut. (Reuters)
Updated 26 December 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Annahar's Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year

Annahar’s Nayla Tueini: Media Personality of the Year
  • The young journalist aimed for innovative ideas to inspire a publication suffering in an industry in turmoil
  • To lead this institution, and to make it what it is — this responsibility is in my hands
Updated 26 December 2020
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: In 2005 and at the young age of 23, Nayla Tueini’s whole world virtually turned on its head. The young journalist was catapulted from undergoing a month-long training program at French newspaper Le Figaro, to being prepped to take over and lead one of the biggest Lebanese dailies, Annahar, after her father — renowned editor and publisher Gebran Tueini — was killed in a car bombing in the Mkalles suburb of Beirut.

“It was a big challenge because I was a young woman starting. I was in the middle of people with 30, 40, 50 years’ experience, and they were saying, ‘Who is she? She doesn’t know anything. She’s just a young girl … trying to have fun’,” Nayla told Arab News.
Fifteen years later, at 38, she has been chosen as Media Personality of the Year at the 2020 Arab Media Forum, held virtually from Dubai, for her strong and steady leadership of Annahar through what has been described as Lebanon’s worst year ever.
In 2020, the country experienced an unprecedented financial crisis, devaluation of the local currency, the coronavirus pandemic, the Aug. 4 blast at the Port of Beirut and ongoing political corruption.
The blast shattered the newspaper’s glass-facade headquarters, which stands not 700 meters from the port.
“Having 30 injured people, blood around you, all the glass, everything … it was worse than the war,” Nayla said. “It was a difficult year.”

Fresh start
After arduous work and training in journalism and newspaper management under her grandfather Ghassan Tueini from 2005 until his death in 2012, Nayla took the reins of Annahar with fresh, innovative ideas to inspire a publication suffering in an industry in turmoil.
When the alarm bells of the financial crisis began sounding in 2017, newspapers across the country started shutting their printing presses, some even shuttering their doors.
Nayla was adamant to both keep the paper circulating and adapt to the rapid rise of digital and social media, regardless of some of her colleagues’ criticisms.

When we have a success it’s not just for me, it’s for all the Annahar family. They were what made Annahar keep going.

Nayla Tueini

“They weren’t taking me seriously (with) what I was trying to do, and when I started the online … and becoming 24 hours with live news, with putting lifestyle, health, gossip … and to have more readers in a different way with videos, web TV, social media,” the mother of three said.
“They’d say, ‘No, we have a scoop, we have to keep it for tomorrow.’ And I just always told them … ‘You can’t with all those changes. Social media users, bloggers, if they have news they’ll post it as soon as they have it. They won’t wait for the next day’,” she said, adding that the paper now also includes special issues, editions and the newly launched Annahar Al-Arabi that caters to a pan-Arab audience and was announced mere hours before the port blast.
Looking back at her 15 years at the paper, Nayla humbly brings it all down to the editors, reporters and photographers who have kept Annahar going.
“When we have a success it’s not just for me, it’s for all the Annahar family,” she said. “When they suffered with me, they really suffered. They were what kept Annahar alive. They were what made Annahar keep going.”


Among the special issues that came out was the Naharoki edition, the feminine connotation of “Your Day” in Arabic, which featured an altered version of the Lebanese national anthem across the front page that included the line “for the women,” given that the original only has “for the men.”
During the October 2019 nationwide protests against government corruption, “we had an idea of doing Naharoki for women because the women were leading the revolution, they were the frontlines, and we decided to salute the women in the national anthem,” Nayla said.
Another special issue came out in 2018. Annahar printed eight blank, white pages of its newspaper, and had its website and social media accounts do the same, in protest at the government-formation paralysis that had seen the country without an official Cabinet for months.
“Just to make a shock and to really express the anger we had, we had to put white paper, not black, because we believe in a better tomorrow, we believe in better days, we believe in everything, but we’re speechless in front of those conditions,” Nayla said.

A calling
Despite the uphill task of trying to keep a newspaper afloat in an ailing economy, the editor in chief asserts that she is a fighter.
“I always try, even when I’m not feeling well, to be positive and optimistic. Someone always sends me a message from above. I always get a sign that, ‘You have to continue in the toughest of times. You have to fight’,” she said.
“To lead this institution, and to follow what it was made to be from my father and my grandfather and to make it what it is — this responsibility is in my hands.”
Ever since Annahar started publishing in 1933, Nayla said, the paper and its team have always had two role models: Her grandfather Ghassan and her father Gebran.
Ghassan was a “calm person who’d think, who was a philosopher, who believed in Lebanon and the Arab countries and would defend the Lebanese and Arab projects,” she said.
“Then you had Gebran who was full of passion and full of revolution and believed in the freedom of journalism and freedom of speech. For him, Lebanon was more than his love — he gave his life for Lebanon. And he knew he was going to give his life to Lebanon for this freedom and for this journalism, and for Lebanon to be free from any interference.”

