You are here

  • Home
  • Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs

Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs

Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs
Ianis Hagi
Short Url

https://arab.news/6m9u8

Updated 27 December 2020
AFP

Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs

Hagi fires leaders Rangers to win over Hibs
  • Hagi made the breakthrough on 33 minutes when he was quickest to react to Kemar Roofe’s cross
Updated 27 December 2020
AFP

GLASGOW: Ianis Hagi fired Rangers to a 1-0 victory over Hibernian on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership leaders extended their winning streak to 12 games.

Steven Gerrard’s side have not dropped points since they last faced Hibernian in September to maintain a 16-point lead over Celtic, who were 3-0 winners at Hamilton.

Bidding to stop Celtic winning 10 Scottish league titles in a row, Rangers are in pole position as the new year looms, with the two sides set to meet at Ibrox on Jan. 2.

The hosts were made to work hard by fourth-placed Hibs to keep their hot streak going.

Rangers quickly dominated possession and threatened when Connor Goldson met James Tavernier’s corner with a header that went straight at Hibs goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Hagi made the breakthrough on 33 minutes when he was quickest to react to Kemar Roofe’s cross.

Hibs had a penalty appeal turned down when Hagi’s high boot brushed Joe Newell’s face as the Rangers player tried to clear a bouncing ball in the box, and Allan McGregor produced an important late save from Melker Hallberg’s swerving shot to hold out for 16th clean sheet in 20 league games this season.

“If you don’t get that second goal you’re going to get a few nervy moments toward the end,” said Gerrard.

“But it’s a big win, clean sheet and 12 on the spin now, so I’m really happy.”

Celtic’s far leakier defense has been the difference between the sides so far this campaign, but Neil Lennon’s men still have three games in hand to haul themselves back into title contention should the win the Old Firm derby next weekend.

The Scottish champions made it three straight league wins on top of lifting the Scottish Cup last weekend to bounce back from a disastrous run of results that had fans protesting outside Celtic Park for Lennon to go earlier this month.

In horrendous weather conditions as wind and rain lashed over New Douglas Park, Celtic had to be patient against second-bottom Hamilton.

However, the floodgates opened after Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring from the penalty spot as the French under-21 international then teed up Leigh Griffiths for his third goal in as many games.

David Turnbull then tapped home the third after Edouard’s header came off the post.

“I thought they were outstanding,” said Lennon.

“The attitude first of all was brilliant. The body language, everything about the players was spot on and we’re looking far more like ourselves.”

Aberdeen moved above Hibs into third by coming from behind to beat St. Johnstone 2-1.

Livingston’s unbeaten run since David Martindale took charge extended to six games with a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock, while St. Mirren beat nine-man Ross County 2-0.

Nicky Clark’s late equalizer salvaged a 1-1 draw for Dundee United at home to Motherwell, who slipped down the table to ninth after appeals against forfeit wins over Kilmarnock and St. Mirren were lodged on Saturday.

Motherwell had been awarded 3-0 victories over both after games were postponed due to coronavirus infections.

Hamilton were also awarded a 3-0 win over St. Mirren, but the points from all three games have now been rescinded until the appeal process is completed.

Topics: Ianis Hagi Scottish Premiership Rangers Celtic

Related

Rangers cruise past depleted Celtic to move clear at top of Scottish Premiership
Sport
Rangers cruise past depleted Celtic to move clear at top of Scottish Premiership
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title
Sport
Celtic win eighth straight Scottish Premiership title

Al-Ittihad halt Al-Hilal’s march after Saudi Clasico draw

Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Al-Ittihad halt Al-Hilal’s march after Saudi Clasico draw

Al-Ittihad halt Al-Hilal’s march after Saudi Clasico draw
  • Champions Al-Hilal will go into 2021 as SPL leaders
Updated 10 min 27 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Al-Ittihad ensured that Al-Hilal will not go into 2021 with a potential six-point lead at the top of the Saudi Professional League (SPL) after securing a 1-1 draw against the champions at King Saud University stadium in Riyadh.

It could have been so much better for Al-Ittihad, having led by solitary goal going into the last five minutes of the match.

After a disastrous 2019-20 season for Ittihad, one that saw them close to relegation, the Jeddah club came into the Saudi Clasico in far better shape than they had been for some time, in fifth place and with 14 points already on the board. Still, few would have expected anything other than a home win Al-Hilal in the 10th round of the season, and last of the year.

The early stages of the match had brought few clear cut chances, with Andre Carrillo looking lively for Al-Hilal, while Egyptian international Ahmed Hegazi, on loan from West Brom, proved a solid presence at the back for Al-Ittihad.

And it was Al-Ittihad who took the lead on 20 minutes through Abdulrahman Al-Aboud’s superb curling strike.

As expected, Al-Hilal came out for the second half with greater purpose while Al-Ittihad looked to soak the pressure and hit them on the break.

Carrillo and Bafétimbi Gomis carried the home team’s greatest threat and with 20 minutes left Salem Al-Dawsari’s shot from inside the penalty area was deflected just wide for a corner.

Al-Hilal showed superiority through most of the game but Al-Ittihad managed to eke eke out a draw. (SPA)

Al-Hilal continued to dominate possession — and would end the match with 70 percent superiority — but this did not translate into many dangerous chances.

With nine minutes left Nasser Al-Dawsari and Saleh Al-Shehri replaced Mohammed Al-Breik and Jang Huyn-soo as Al-Hilal coach Răzvan Lucescu desperately looked to save the match.

The move paid dividends with Al-Shehri meeting Sebastian Giovinco’s pinpoint free-kick with glancing header to secure a 1-1 draw for Al-Hilal five minutes from the end. The result leaves Al-Hilal four points ahead of second place Al-Ahli, who have a game in hand.

“I came in pretty late in the half when were one goal down, and I had certain instructions from the coach which I will keep private,” said Al-Shehri. “I’m grateful I scored, of course we had ambitions of winning the match but a point is better than nothing.”

Ittihad captain Karim El Ahmadi was disappointed his team did not secure the win.

“Al-Hilal had chances, but we also had chances to make it 2-0,” the Moroccan midfielder said. “To come to Al-Hilal and get 1-1 draw against big team is a good result. But looking at the chances that came our way, we could have won.”

He also had special praise for the team’s new found defensive resilience.

”Al-Hilal have great control and great players,” El Ahmadi said. “You always have to double mark their individual attackers, and we didn’t give them too many chances today. Hopefully we can win our next match.We’ve had an unbeaten run of 11 matches and we can see the improvement in the team."

Al-Hilal showed superiority through most of the game but Al-Ittihad managed to eke eke out a draw. (SPA)

Al-Hilal defender Al-Breik said Al-Ittihad had proven a tough opponent as expected.

“We expected the match to be tough,” the Saudi national team player said. “We were hoping for a win of course, to put more distance between us and the challengers. But today we came up against a worthy opponent, and I would say the draw was a fair result.”

Ittihad keeper Marcelo Grohe praised his teammates for their defensive solidity but felt

“Sadly we conceded that late equalizer but I have to congratulate the players for their positive attitude and the performance,” the Brazilian said. 

“A draw against such a strong team is good result. But I hope we learn from our mistakes, and we don’t repeat them in the coming matches."

He also said that the addition of Hegazi has improved the understanding and cohesion in the back line.

“There is no doubt of Hegazi is a quality footballer, he’s an international plays and played in  the Premier League, he’s big player,” Grihe added. “But it’s not just him, there was an improvement in all of our defenders, and personally I’m very happy to play behind this defensive line.”

Al-Ittihad coach Fabio Carille insisted that his team did not intend to simply sit back after taking the lead, and that they had looked to increase their lead.

“We did not take advantage of our chances,” he said. “Perhaps we were missing the confidence that comes from winning regularly, but in general the team has improved significantly, especially compared to last season. It took Al-Ittihad half of last season to get 15 points and here we are now with 15 points. The difference is clear.”

Earlier in the day, 14th place Al-Nassr missed an opportunity to ease their relegation worries by drawing 2-2 at home to Damac, who sit one place below them in the table. Al-Shabab meanwhile strengthened their grip on third place with a fine 3-1 win over Al-Batin.

Topics: Saudi Professional League (SPL) Al-ittihad Al-Hilal

Related

Al-Hilal overcome Al-Nassr in Riyadh Derby to go clear at the top of Saudi Professional League
Sport
Al-Hilal overcome Al-Nassr in Riyadh Derby to go clear at the top of Saudi Professional League
Update Al-Hilal beat Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr to clinch King’s Cup and unique treble
Sport
Al-Hilal beat Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr to clinch King’s Cup and unique treble

Latest updates

Al-Ittihad halt Al-Hilal’s march after Saudi Clasico draw
Al-Ittihad halt Al-Hilal’s march after Saudi Clasico draw
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
Shooting star: Warriors’ Curry makes 105 straight 3s post-practice
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
A Sudan in transition presents first-ever film for Oscars
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister
Sudan taking control of land on border with Ethiopia — minister

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.