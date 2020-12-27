Oman launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Prominent activist accuses Iran of delaying COVID-19 vaccine purchase

DUBAI: Iranian activist Maryam Rajavi said the regime has been delaying the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccine, describing it a “criminal policy” against its citizens.

Rajavi, who leads the opposition group People’s Mujahedin of Iran, said President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have been “evading buying the vaccine, promising to produce their own domestic vaccine.”

The activist said the local vaccine was being produced by the HQ Implementing the Orders of Khomenei, which she described as “one of Khamenei’s plunderous and extortionist foundations.”

Even if the laboratory sample has been approved, Rajavi said experts estimate a long time for the domestic vaccine to be available to the public.