You are here

  • Home
  • Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Short Url

https://arab.news/9n755

Updated 15 sec ago
Argaam

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
  • The agency’s investments were temporarily affected by the pandemic, but began to recover gradually after the markets rebounded, Alnahas says
Updated 15 sec ago
Argaam

The coronavirus pandemic created attractive investment opportunities as prices reached low levels, CNBC Arabia reported, citing Mohammed Talal Alnahas, Governor of the Public Pension Agency (PPA).

He added that the agency created, last April, a portfolio to invest in the shares of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which achieved returns of more than 46 percent.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the agency invested in the technical sector, realizing gains of about 19 percent, the Governor said.

The agency’s investments were temporarily affected by the pandemic, but began to recover gradually after the markets rebounded, Alnahas added, indicating that the presence of assets diversification in the investment portfolio had a major role in the durability and strength of the agency’s investment portfolio.

He pointed out that the portfolio is subject to analytical scenarios and tests to absorb the most prominent shocks that might occur, and it has the ability to predict well.

Alnahas added that after restructuring Raidah Investment Co. (RIC), which is fully owned by the agency, the investment was also well restructured, indicating that the agency achieved cumulative returns of 27 percent over the past three years, with an annual return rate of 7.6 percent.

The PPA’s investments are distributed in most countries, both in developed and emerging markets, the governor said, adding that the agency is also a strong investor in the Saudi market, which constitutes more than 50 percent of its portfolio.

The Saudi market today has become attractive to investments, and PPA invests in the stock market and it is considered one of the largest investors through investing in 67 listed companies and three funds.

The PPA invests in over 19 non-listed companies and in National Debt Management Center issues of Sukuk and bonds in addition to the real estate sector.

He also pointed out that the agency has huge investments in the real estate sector that exceeded SR17 billion ($4.53 billion), and it has mega projects in Riyadh and Jeddah, where occupancy rate is 100 percent.

The PPA also invests in privatization programs as they are considered attractive due to the diversity of its sectors, the Governor said, while noting that the agency also looks at the investment performance in general, and if it is not good and does not give the expected returns, then it gradually exits.

He also emphasized that the investment portfolio is subject to strategic distribution, preceded by an actuarial study, which is used in addition to the recommendations of the board of directors, to begin the process of strategic distribution and to fulfill obligations, whether short, medium or long-term.

Elsewhere, Alnahas pointed out that the number of retirees reached 42,000 during the current year, 35 percent of whom are early retirement, indicating that early retirement is one of the most prominent challenges facing the agency, as there must be a match between expenses and revenue.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Public Pension Agency (PPA) small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas

Related

Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pension agency provides services to 1.2 million citizens
Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency
Saudi Arabia
Mohammed bin Talal Al-Nahhas, governor of the Saudi Public Pension Agency

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO

Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Argaam

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO

Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO
Updated 5 min 40 sec ago
Argaam

Ibn Roshd Educational Holding Co. appointed Alkhair Capital as financial advisor, lead manager and underwriter for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

The agreement was signed by Ibn Roshd Chairman Saad Al Jeblan, and Alkhair CEO and Managing Director Khalid Al-Mulhim, according to Ibn Roshd's statement.

The IPO is pending the regulatory approval from the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

Established in 2007, Ibn Roshd expanded locally and currently manages 10 educational complexes in Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait and Jazan, in addition to newly-established complexes. The company is also set to open three new schools in Riyadh and Al Khobar, as part of its expansion strategy.

The number of enrolled students exceeds 11,000, while the number of teachers and administration members is 1,600.

Alkhair, a financial institution established in Riyadh in 2009, operates in asset management, mutual funds and Shariah-compliant financial advisory services.

Powered by Argaam
 

Topics: Ibn Roshd Educational Alkhair Capital

Related

Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry launches new portal with added features
Distance learning is here to stay, Saudi education minister says
Saudi Arabia
Distance learning is here to stay, Saudi education minister says

Latest updates

Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO
Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola
Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola. (Photo: DP World)
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC Distribution looks to acquire more fuel stations in KSA
The company obtained a license to own, operate and manage fuel stations across Saudi Arabia in 2018, and opened two initial service stations along the Riyadh-Dammam highway and in the city of Hofuf in Al-Ahsa governorate that year. (ADNOC/Handout via Reuters/File Photo)
STC announces partnership with Alibaba Cloud
The state-owned Saudi Telecom Company (STC) and venture capital fund eWTP Arabia on Monday announced a joint partnership with Alibaba Cloud. (Reuters/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.